Powell to lay out Fed’s path to curb inflation in Jackson Hole speech

Jay Powell will deliver a much-anticipated speech Friday as the Federal Reserve attempts to combat its worst inflation in four decades without sending the world’s largest economy into recession.

The Fed chairman will make his remarks at 10 a.m. Eastern Time at the first in-person meeting of the annual Jackson Hole conference since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which brings together central bankers from around the world, comes as the Fed grapples with questions about its determination to put enough pressure on the U.S. economy to eradicate inflation.

Powell devoted last year’s Jackson Hole speech to supporting the Fed’s argument that the rise in consumer prices was a temporary phenomenon due to supply chain problems. But it has since become clear that price pressures are more demand-driven and therefore likely to last longer.

The Fed, which has now embarked on its most aggressive tightening cycle since 1981, must decide whether to maintain such a pace or instead start reducing the size of its rate hikes as concerns mount over the risks of heavy-handedness.

Financial markets have rebounded in recent weeks amid expectations that the Fed could slacken its demand-reduction efforts as incoming economic data deteriorates further.

Last month, the central bank implemented its second consecutive 0.75 percentage point rate hike, pushing the Federal Funds rate to a new target range of 2.25 percent to 2.50 percent.

Fed officials are debating whether a third such adjustment will be necessary at its September meeting, or whether a half-point adjustment is more appropriate.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the decision was a coin toss interview on Thursday with The Wall Street Journal.

Officials say their commitment to restore price stability is “unconditional”, suggesting they are willing to tolerate higher unemployment.

James Bullard, chairman of the St. Louis Fed and this year’s voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee, warned in an interview with CNBC on Thursday that the Fed may have to hold rates higher than initially expected as high inflation appears likely to continue. linger.

He added that he supported the Fed fund rate which would be between 3.75 percent and 4 percent by the end of the year.

Most officials continue to insist that they can control inflation without triggering a painful recession. However, this runs counter to the consensus view among Wall Street economists, who predict at least a mild recession sometime in the coming year.

Economists also expect the unemployment rate to rise above the 4.1 percent widely expected in June by FOMC members and regional bank governors. The unemployment rate, the current bright spot in the US economy, is fluctuating at a multi-decade low of 3.5 percent.