Powell: ‘The disrespect we endured was used as a motivation’

The “disrespect” directed against Jamaica Tallawahs spurred the team to push to the limit and take the CPL title, their captain Rovman Powell said. Not many gave Tallawahs a chance to qualify for the playoffs, let alone make it to the finals, and despite losing key personnel at several stages, they rallied to beat favorites Barbados Royals in the final on Friday.

“I think adjectives aren’t enough to describe how I feel,” Powell told the host during the post-match presentation. “The kind of disrespect we endured during the match… so the emotions had to come out now.

“I think we used the lack of respect we went through as motivation, to be honest. The guys were really hungry and everything just turned out fine [during the final]. After we were put under pressure in the power play, the guys got off to a pretty good start. We have a lot of batters hitting well, so if they make 180-200, we’ll do our best to get it.”

After Tallawahs set the early pace in the tournament, along with the Royals, with three wins in their first four games, Tallawahs suffered a slump midway through the tournament and nearly made it to the playoffs with another win from their last six league games. However, they peaked in the knockouts, winning three in a row to capture their third CPL title and their first since 2016. Powell credited Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Kennar Lewis and Shamarh Brooks for helping him lead the team. together despite setbacks on and off the tournament. field.

“I think the backroom staff played their part, but a special mention to my 16 or 17 players here,” Powell said. “I formed a leadership group with Brandon King, Kennar Lewis, Fabian Allen, Shamarh Brooks and they were an integral part of my leadership group. They were integral to pushing our team in a certain direction and the foreign players playing supporting roles “A lot of credit must be given to them. At one point in the league we seemed down and out, but those guys gathered around my captaincy, believed in me as captain, and now we are CPL champions.”

Powell named King’s hundred against his former franchise Guyana Amazon Warriors in the league stage and Brooks’ century in the second qualifier against the same opponent as moments that defined Tallawahs campaign. King and Brooks also made significant contributions in Tallawahs’ pursuit of 162 in the final.

“I think the first hundred Brandon scored,” Powell said. “You know it was a lost cause but it was a wonderful hundred. We keep telling the guys that’s what big game cricket is and what CPL cricket is all about. Shamarh recently sealed it with a fantastic hundred. moments, you want the big players to stand up and for us our big players have done that for us this year.”

Powell also saw the CPL title win as an important step in his growth as a leader. In addition to delivering under pressure with the bat, he often went forward to bowl his yorkers in the end overs.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction. I’ve captained a few teams before, I’ve captained my country Jamaica and I’ve also captained franchises, so it’s a step in the right direction. I hope I can stay on learning, and I think my family has played an important role in guiding and pushing me in a certain direction. Sometimes I feel down and out because I’m clearly human, but they gathered around me.”

Despite Tallawahs taking down Amazon Warriors, the Guyanese mob flocked to Providence to support Tallawahs. Powell acknowledged that support from the Guyana public and dedicated the CPL trophy to the Jamaican fans.