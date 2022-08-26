Powell says interest rates will keep rising ‘sharply’ for some time

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said interest rates would continue to rise “strongly” for some time to come as the Fed tried to contain stubbornly high inflation.

“Our responsibility to ensure price stability is unconditional,” Powell said, adding that restoring price stability would take “some time.”

Inflation has soared, remaining at a 40-year high at 8.5 percent in July, despite a rapid series of jumbo rate hikes that pushed the Fed’s key rate from nearly zero to 2.5 percent.

The July rate was a slight drop from June’s high consumer price index of 9.1 percent.

But “the one-month improvement is way behind what the commission needs to see before we can be sure inflation is on the decline,” Powell said, referring to the central bank’s policy-making Federal Open Market Committee.

Powell warned that Americans would feel the effects of cutting prices.

“While higher interest rates, slower growth and softer labor market conditions will bring inflation down, they will also cause some pain to households and businesses,” he said in highly anticipated remarks at the Kansas Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole, Wyo, symposium.

“These are the unfortunate costs of curbing inflation. But if price stability is not restored, it would mean much more pain.’

Shares fell after Powell’s aggressive address – the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 302 points, or 0.91 percent. The S&P 500 fell 1.11 percent and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.34 percent.

Federal Reserve officials saw ‘little evidence’ late last month that US inflationary pressures were easing and predicted it would remain high ‘for quite some time’

“The historic record strongly warns against premature policy easing,” Powell said, referring to former Fed Chairman Paul Volcker, who contained inflation of more than 10 percent in the early 1980s.

He quoted the famous inflation fighter who said that “inflation feeds itself.”

“So part of the job of returning to a more stable and productive economy must be to break the grip of inflation expectations,” Powell added.

“The longer inflation lasts, the more likely it is to become entrenched,” Powell said, explaining that if the public believes inflation will persist.

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points for the second time in a row last month

Powell did not hint at what the Fed might do at its upcoming policy meeting on September 20-21. Officials are expected to approve an interest rate hike of 50 basis points or 75 basis points.

The Fed chairman promised to fight “vigorously” against price increases until inflation fell back to the target of two percent. The Fed’s preferred inflation index, the personal consumer spending price index, was 6.8 percent in June and 6.3 percent in July.

And despite the low unemployment rate of 3.5 percent, Powell warned about the labor market: “The labor market is extremely strong, but clearly unbalanced, with demand for labor substantially exceeding the supply of available labor.”

As that pain deepens, Powell said, people shouldn’t expect the Fed to call back any time soon until the inflation problem is resolved. Some investors expect the Fed to back down if unemployment rises too quickly, with some even hinting at rate cuts next year, a prospect US central bank officials have been leaning hard against in recent weeks.

On the contrary, some policymakers have indicated that even a recession would not deter them if prices do not convincingly return to the Fed’s target of 2%. Powell gave no indication Friday how high interest rates could rise before the Fed is ready, only that they will go as high as necessary.

Powell delivered the comments to a room full of international policymakers and economists gathered in a mountain cabin to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic was imposing new constraints on the global economy, and its implications for central banks.

Inflation is now their number one concern, and Powell’s comments at the symposium hosted by the Kansas City Fed set a tone that is likely to register in global markets. It was also a message that major central banks are unanimously preaching that rate hikes are meant to slow economies, and a commitment that will not be lifted until inflation falls.