Pound Drops To ALL-TIME Low Of $1,039 Against The US Dollar

The pound fell to an all-time low of $1,039 against the US dollar today as markets opened up over the weekend following the mini-budget of tax cuts and further borrowing from Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

Stamps made their heaviest sell-off in three decades on Friday and this morning the pound plunged to its lowest point as investors believe planned tax cuts will stretch public finances to their limits.

Five-year government bond yields rose 94 basis points last week, by far the largest weekly jump recorded in Refinitiv’s data, dating back to the mid-1980s. Treasuries also fell last week, with two-year yields rising 35 bps to 4.2140% and the benchmark 10-year yield rising 25 bps to 3.6970%.

The euro wobbled to a two-decade low at $0.9660 when it risked an escalation of war in Ukraine, before stabilizing at $0.9686.

Other currencies were unprofitable losses. The Aussie hit $0.6510, its lowest point since mid-2020. The yen has hovered at 143.47 with concerns over possible further interventions that would keep it from losing.

Japan intervened in the foreign exchange market on Thursday to buy yen for the first time since 1998.

Oil and gold stabilized after declines against the rising dollar last week. Gold hit a more than two-year low on Friday, buying $1,643 an ounce on Monday. Brent oil futures were up 71 cents to $86.86 a barrel.