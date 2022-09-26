Pound Drops To ALL-TIME Low Of $1,039 Against The US Dollar
Pound drops to ALL-TIME low of $1,039 against the US dollar: Sterling plunges as Kwasi Kwarteng’s ‘mini-budget’ of tax cuts and more lending rattles markets
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
The pound plunges to an all-time low of $1,039 against the US dollar as Kwasi Kwarteng’s ‘mini-budget’ of tax cuts and more lending shakes markets.
The pound plunges to an all-time low of $1,039 against the US dollar as Kwasi Kwarteng’s ‘mini-budget’ of tax cuts and more borrowing rattle markets