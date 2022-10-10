Potter discusses Pulisic’s best position after star’s first goal of the season

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has explained what he believes is Christian Pulisic’s best position.

The America international made his second start of the season against Wolves on Saturday, his first under the new Blues manager.

getty Pulisic had a few chances against Wolves in the first half, but didn’t get any further after the break

getty And Potter thinks he knows the American’s best position

The Blues played a rotating XI on Saturday before their game at Stamford Bridge, where Pulisic – who has recently been used to starting games on the bench – took the starting grid.

Pulisic also scored his first goal since May, a close match with Mason Mount on the left and doubling Chelsea’s lead.

And after his performance in his side’s 3-0 win, Potter explained where he thinks the player has his best position on the pitch after battling his nerves to get on the scoresheet.

“It is understandable [he was nervous]”He’s human,” Potter began. “He wants to play, wants to help. It’s about how you put the players on the field so that it suits them.

“The role for Christian was a good one for him. It was high wide left, he could attack the back line and it was fun for him to score.”

Chelsea’s win left other forwards Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang off the grid, while Pulisic and Armando Broja scored for the Blues alongside Kai Havertz.

Getty Pulisic didn’t get many minutes under Tuchel

The versatile star made 21 starts for the Blues last season, scoring six goals under former boss Thomas Tuchel – a manager Pulisic has openly admitted not getting a real chance at.

However, Potter doesn’t see the warming up of competition for the starting XI positions as a bad thing, saying it’s at least a recipe for success.

“It’s better to have a selection headache than no options,” he told talkSPORT.

“We have a lot of options and a lot of good players, everyone is eager to play. It’s good because you need that spirit and competition to move everyone forward.”

talkSPORT will have all the updates for Chelsea’s game against AC Milan from San Siro at kick-off this Tuesday with Adrian Durham – live from 7 p.m.