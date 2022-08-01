Potential to end humanity is ‘dangerously underexplored’ say experts

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



Global warming could become “catastrophic” for humanity if the temperature rises are worse than many predict or create cascades of events we have yet to consider, or even both. The world must prepare for the possibility of a ‘climate endgame’.

This is according to an international team of researchers led by the University of Cambridge, who are proposing a research agenda to tackle bad to worst-case scenarios. These include results ranging from a loss of 10% of the world’s population to the eventual extinction of humans.

In an article published today in the journal: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciencesthe researchers are calling on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to devote a future report to catastrophic climate change to spur research and inform the public.

“There are plenty of reasons to believe that climate change could be catastrophic even with modest warming,” said lead author Dr. Luke Kemp of Cambridge’s Center for the Study of Existential Risk.

“Climate change has played a role in every mass extinction event, helping to drop empires and shape history. Even the modern world seems to have adapted to a certain climate niche,” he said.

“Pathways to disasters are not limited to the direct effects of high temperatures, such as extreme weather events. Emphasis effects such as financial crises, conflict and new disease outbreaks can trigger other calamities and recovery from potential disasters such as nuclear war.”

Kemp and colleagues argue that the consequences of warming of 3 degrees Celsius and more, and the associated extreme risks, have not been sufficiently studied.

Models created by the team show that areas of extreme heat (an annual average temperature of more than 29 degrees Celsius) could cover two billion people by 2070. These areas are not only some of the most populous, but also some of the most politically vulnerable.

“Average annual temperatures of 29 degrees currently affect about 30 million people in the Sahara and the Gulf Coast,” said study co-author Chi Xu of Nanjing University.

“By 2070, these temperatures and the social and political consequences will directly affect two nuclear powers and seven maximum containment labs housing the most dangerous pathogens. There is serious potential for catastrophic knock-on effects,” he said.

Last year’s IPCC report suggested that if atmospheric CO 2 doubles from pre-industrial levels — something the planet is halfway to — then there’s about an 18% chance that the temperature will rise above 4.5 degrees Celsius.

However, Kemp co-authored a “text mining” study of IPCC reports, published earlier this yearwhich found that IPCC assessments have shifted from high-end warming to more focus on lower temperature rises.

This builds on previous work he has contributed to demonstrating that extreme temperature scenarios are “underexplored relative to their probability”. “We know the least about the scenarios that matter most,” Kemp said.

The team behind the PNAS paper proposes a research agenda with what they call the “four horsemen” of the climate endgame: famine and malnutrition, extreme weather, conflict and vector-borne diseases.

Rising temperatures pose a major threat to global food supplies, they say, with increasing opportunities for “granaries” as the world’s most agriculturally productive areas collectively collapse.

Hotter and more extreme weather can also create conditions for new disease outbreaks as habitats for both humans and wildlife shift and shrink.

The authors warn that climate collapse would likely exacerbate other “interacting threats”: from rising inequality and misinformation to democratic collapses and even new forms of destructive AI weapons.

One possible future highlighted in the paper involves “warm wars” in which technologically enhanced superpowers battle for both dwindling carbon space and gigantic experiments to deflect sunlight and lower global temperatures.

More attention should be paid to identifying all the potential tipping points within “Hothouse Earth,” researchers say: from methane released by permafrost melting to the loss of forests that act as “carbon sinks,” and even potential for disappearing cloud cover.

“The more we learn about how our planet functions, the greater the cause for concern,” said study co-author Prof. Johan Rockström, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research.

“We understand more and more that our planet is a more advanced and vulnerable organism. We have to do the math of disaster to avoid it,” he said.

Co-author Prof Kristie Ebi of the University of Washington said, “We need an interdisciplinary effort to understand how climate change can cause massive human morbidity and mortality.”

Kemp added: “We know that temperature rise has a ‘fat tail’ meaning a wide range of lower probability but potentially extreme outcomes. Facing a future of accelerating climate change and remaining blind to worst case scenarios is naive risk management at best and at worst case deadly foolish.”

Study: Climate change made UK heat wave more likely

More information:

Climate Endgame: Exploring catastrophic climate change scenarios, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). Climate Endgame: Exploring catastrophic climate change scenarios,(2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2108146119

Provided by the University of Cambridge





