Potential jurors questioned in NYC bike path attack trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge on Tuesday began questioning some of the hundreds of potential jurors summoned to the trial of a man accused of killing eight people on a New York City bike path during a terror attack five years ago.

Sayfullo Saipov, 34, who pleaded not guilty to the death penalty charges, was not in court for the week-long jury selection process to begin.

The government has not yet said whether it will demand the death penalty if Saipov, an immigrant from Uzbekistan, is convicted on terrorism charges.

He was accused of running a truck into people on a bike path near the Hudson River in lower Manhattan on October 31, 2017.

Saipov got out of a truck to hit pedestrians with a shotgun and paintball gun and shouted an Arabic phrase, “Allahu Akbar,” meaning “God is Great,” authorities said. He was shot by a police officer and arrested along the West Side Highway.

at a Appearance in court in June 2018Said Saipov through an interpreter that he cared about Allah and the holy war waged by the Islamic State.

U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick told prospective jurors that if elected, they won’t return for opening statements until late October or early November. The trial could last until the end of January, he said.

Initially, he interrogates about 15 possible jurors a day among more than 700 who completed questionnaires in August. Some questions Tuesday focused on answers some jurors had given to questions about the death penalty.

For example, one woman said that she does not believe in the death penalty but that she would keep an open mind and make decisions based on the evidence and facts.

“Personally I don’t believe in it, but if I have to make a decision, I will,” she said.

PART: