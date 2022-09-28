Potential first traces of the universe’s earliest stars

Huge Population III Star in the Early Universe. This artist’s impression shows a field of Population III stars as they would have looked just 100 million years after the Big Bang. Astronomers may have discovered the first signs of their ancient chemical remains in the clouds surrounding one of the most distant quasars ever detected. Credit: NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. da Silva/Spaceengine



The very first stars probably formed when the universe was only 100 million years old, less than one percent of its current age. These first stars — known as Population III — were so massive that when they ended their supernova lives, they tore themselves apart, littering interstellar space with a distinctive mix of heavy elements. However, despite decades of diligent searches by astronomers, there is as yet no direct evidence of these primordial stars.

By analyzing one of the most distant known quasars using the Gemini North telescope, one of two identical telescopes that make up the International Gemini Observatory, operated by NSF’s NOIRLab, astronomers now believe they have identified the remnant of the explosion of a first-generation star. Using an innovative method to derive the chemical elements in the clouds around the quasar, they noticed a highly unusual composition: the material contains more than 10 times more iron than magnesium compared to the ratio of these elements in our sun. .

The scientists believe the most likely explanation for this striking feature is that the material was left behind by a first-generation star that exploded as a supernova with pair instability. These remarkably powerful versions of supernova explosions have never been observed, but are believed to be the end of life for giant stars with masses between 150 and 250 times that of the Sun.

Pair instability supernova explosions happen when photons at the center of a star spontaneously change into electrons and positrons — the electron’s positively charged antimatter counterpart. This conversion reduces the radiation pressure in the star, allowing gravity to overcome it and lead to its collapse and subsequent explosion.

Unlike other supernovae, these dramatic events don’t leave behind any stellar remnants, such as a neutron star or a black hole, and instead eject all of their material into their environment. There are only two ways to find evidence of it. The first is to catch a supernova with pair instability as it happens, which is a highly unlikely coincidence. The other way is to identify their chemical signature by the material they throw into interstellar space.

For their research, now published in The astrophysics magazine, the astronomers studied the results of a previous observation made by the 8.1-meter Gemini North telescope using the Gemini Near-Infrared Spectrograph (GNIRS). A spectrograph breaks down the light emitted by celestial bodies into its component wavelengths, which contain information about what elements the objects contain. Gemini is one of the few telescopes of its size with appropriate equipment to make such observations.

However, deriving the amounts of each element present is a tricky business because the brightness of a line in a spectrum depends on many other factors besides the abundance of the element.

Two co-authors of the analysis, Yuzuru Yoshii and Hiroaki Sameshima of the University of Tokyo, addressed this problem by developing a method to use the intensity of wavelengths in a quasar spectrum to estimate the abundance of the elements present. Using this method to analyze the quasar’s spectrum, they and their colleagues discovered the remarkably low magnesium-iron ratio.

“It was clear to me that the supernova candidate for this would be a pair-instability supernova of a Population III star, in which the entire star explodes without leaving a remnant,” Yoshii said. “I was delighted and somewhat surprised to find that a pair instability supernova from a star with a mass about 300 times that of the Sun yields a magnesium-iron ratio that matches the low value we derived for the quasar.”

Chemical evidence for an earlier generation of high-mass Population III stars among the stars in the Milky Way’s halo has been sought before, and at least one preliminary identification was presented in 2014. However, Yoshii and his colleagues think the new result provides the clearest signature of a pair-instability supernova based on the extremely low magnesium-iron abundance ratio presented in this quasar.

If this is indeed evidence of one of the first stars and of the remnants of a supernova with instability of a few, this discovery will help fill our picture of how matter in the universe evolved to what it is today, including us. To test this interpretation more thoroughly, many more observations are needed to see if other objects have similar characteristics.

But maybe we can also find the chemical signatures closer to home. While massive Population III stars would all have gone extinct a long time ago, the chemical fingerprints they leave behind in their ejections can last much longer and may still be present today. This means that astronomers may be able to find the signatures of supernova explosions with unstable pairs of long-gone stars still imprinted on objects in our local universe.

“We now know what to look for; we have a path,” said study co-author Timothy Beers, an astronomer at the University of Notre Dame. “If this had happened locally in the very early Universe, which it should have done, then we’d find evidence for it.”

More information:

Yuzuru Yoshii et al, Potential Signature of Population III Pair Instability Supernova Ejecta in the BLR Gas of the Most Distant Quasar at z = 7.54*, The astrophysics magazine (2022). Yuzuru Yoshii et al, Potential Signature of Population III Pair Instability Supernova Ejecta in the BLR Gas of the Most Distant Quasar at z = 7.54*,(2022). DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/ac8163

