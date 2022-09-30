Potential cancer breakthrough as scientists finally discover how tumours ‘hijack’ healthy cells

<!–

According to experts, a breakthrough in understanding how cancer spreads could lead to better treatments.

Scientists have discovered that cancer cells “hijack” a process used by healthy cells to spread throughout the body, completely changing the current way of thinking about cancer.

Despite being one of the leading causes of death in cancer patients, metastasis, when cancer spreads, remains incredibly difficult to prevent.

This is largely because researchers have found it difficult to identify the key drivers of this process, which could be targeted by drugs.

Now, they have discovered that a protein called NALCN may play a key role.

In experiments with mice, they found that blocking the activity of the NALCN protein triggered metastasis.

HOW CAN CANCER SPREAD THROUGH THE BLOOD? Cancerous tumors are made up of living cells that multiply out of control. While most of these new, dangerous cells stick to the original tumor, some break free and can travel through the body through the bloodstream. Cancer cells on the move can, if they survive the journey, lodge elsewhere in the body and start one of their own tumors, called a satellite tumor. These metastatic tumors are often the most dangerous, forming secondary cancers that are more difficult and sometimes impossible to cure. However, only a few of the thousands of moving cancer cells in the blood will survive. They can be destroyed by the immune system or crushed by other blood cells. But some can stick to platelets (clotting ingredients) to form clumps that, if stuck in the blood vessel, could buy time for the cancer cell to leave the blood and enter the body. Scientists are looking for ways to measure circulating cancer cells as a way to test different types of cancer and determine which treatments might work best. Font: UK cancer research

They also found that when they extracted the protein from cancer-free mice, it caused their healthy cells to leave their original tissue and travel around the body where they attached to other organs.

This suggests that metastasis is not an abnormal process limited to cancer as previously thought, but rather a normal process used by healthy cells that has been harnessed by cancers to migrate to other parts of the body.

Study group leader and Director of Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, Professor Richard Gilbertson, said: “These findings are among the most important to come out of my laboratory for three decades.”

“Not only have we identified one of the elusive drivers of metastasis, but we have also turned a common understanding of this on its head, showing how cancer hijacks processes in healthy cells for its own benefit.

“If validated through further research, this could have far-reaching implications for how we prevent cancer from spreading and allow us to manipulate this process to repair damaged organs.”

NALCN stands for sodium (Na+) leak channel, non-selective. Sodium leak channels are predominantly expressed in the central nervous system, but are also found in the rest of the body.

These channels sit across cell membranes and control the amount of salt that enters and leaves the cell.

However, it is still unclear why these channels seem to be so directly involved in cancer metastasis.

Principal Investigator of the study and Senior Research Associate at Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, Dr Eric Rahrmann, said: “We are incredibly excited to have identified a single protein that regulates not only how cancer spreads through the body, regardless of tumor growth, but also the shedding and repair of normal tissue cells.

‘We are developing a clearer picture of the processes that govern how cancer cells spread.

“Now we can consider whether there are likely to be drugs that can be reused to prevent this mechanism from triggering the spread of cancer in patients.”

The findings were published in the journal Nature Genetics.