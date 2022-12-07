POTATOES could hold the cure for cancer

Potatoes, tomatoes and eggplants may be the key to beating cancer, according to experts.

Polish researchers think that bioactive compounds in vegetables could also help patients avoid the brutal side effects of existing treatments.

They say studies have suggested that glycoalkaloids, naturally occurring chemicals also found in bell peppers, goji berries and blueberries, possess certain cancer-fighting properties.

Scientists say glycoalkaloids — naturally occurring chemicals found in potatoes — have cancer-fighting properties that could stop cancer-causing chemicals in their tracks

While chemotherapy is hugely successful in killing cancer cells, it can cause a range of unpleasant side effects, such as hair loss, nausea, and fatigue.

This is because the drugs unintentionally kill healthy cells elsewhere in the body in addition to targeting the cancer cells.

Magdalena Winkiel, of Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań, and colleagues said this made it worth re-examining the properties of medicinal plants.

Her team reviewed the evidence on glycoalkaloids — compounds abundant in the Solanacease family of plants, including potatoes, tomatoes and eggplants.

In the right dosage, these chemicals can be “powerful clinical tools,” Ms. Winkiel’s team said.

They focused on five glycoalkaloids – solanine, chaconine, solasonine, solamargine and tomatine – which Ms. Winkiel believes could be used to develop drugs in the future.

The findings, set out in Frontiers in Pharmacologydetail that solanine has been shown to stop potentially cancer-causing chemicals – substances known to cause cancer – from converting to carcinogens in the body.

Studies on a certain type of leukemia cell also showed that solanine kills them in small doses.

Meanwhile, chaconine has anti-inflammatory properties, with the potential to treat sepsis, the team said.

Research has suggested that solamargine may stop liver cancer cells from reproducing.

Researchers say it could be a crucial adjunctive treatment because it targets cancer stem cells, which are thought to play an important role in cancer drug resistance.

Solasonin is believed to work in a similar way.

Tomatine supports the body’s regulation of cell cycles and helps the body kill cancer cells, according to the findings.

But no research has yet been done on how the chemicals might fight cancer in human cells, one of the earliest stages of research.

Ms Winkiel said these tests are vital to confirm which glycoalkaloids are ‘safe and promising enough to test in humans’.

She added: ‘Scientists around the world are still looking for drugs that are deadly to cancer cells, but at the same time safe for healthy cells.

‘It is not easy, despite the advancements in medicine and the vigorous development of modern treatment techniques.

“That’s why it might be worth going back to medicinal plants that were successfully used years ago in the treatment of various ailments.”

Ms Winkiel noted that if the chemicals ‘cannot replicate the anti-cancer drugs used today, perhaps combined therapy will increase the effectiveness of the treatment’.

Plants have been used for decades to fight cancer, such as the chemotherapy drug Taxol, which is made from tree bark.

But there’s no research that says simply eating your five a day will kill cancer cells, even if a healthy diet may help prevent tumors in the first place.

They are not a substitute for cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery, which can cure people of the disease if caught early enough.

Dr. Charles Evans, research information manager at Cancer Research UK, said: ‘Plants produce a huge and diverse range of interesting and underexplored chemicals.

“Some of these chemicals have anti-cancer effects when tested in the lab and some, like Taxol, have even become drugs that we use today in cancer treatment.

‘It is important to emphasize that many of these compounds are not suitable as medicines, because they are not effective enough or because they are not safe enough to give to people.

“It is vital that we explore all possible avenues to discover new treatments. That’s why it’s critical that researchers investigate these chemicals to see if they have the potential to become new drugs.’