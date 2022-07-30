WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Postcodes around Australia where you shouldn’t buy as housing prices fall amid rising interest rates

Australia
By Jacky

60866063 0 image a 8 1659158388318

Related Posts

Big MAGA and fries! Donald Trump is…

Jacky

Support worker diagnosed with…

Jacky

‘Toxic’ marriage may explain…

Jacky

NEW SOUTH WALES:

Asquith, Ropes Crossing, Camden, Homebush West, Glenfield, Dora Creek, Wickham, Darling Point, Lilyfield, Naremburn, Beacon Hill, Hunters Hill, Kings Langley, Seven Hills, Bexley North, Sans Souci, Fennel Bay, Macquarie Fields, Buxton, Howlong, Enmore, Russell Lea, Abbotsford, Northbridge, Roseville, Warrawee, Frenches Forest, Beecroft, Thornleigh, CheRrybrook, Croydon Park, Concord West, Greystanes, North Rocks, Baulkham Hills, Winston Hills, Bossley Park, Edensor Park, Wakeley, Earlwood Kingsgrove, Beverly Hills, Padstow, Banksia, Monterey, Cooks Hill, Gerringong, Leumeah, Glenwood

QUEENLAND:

Dysart, Burdell, Lutwyche, Andergrove, Moranbah, Caboolture South, Mackay, South Townsville, Mount Low, Albion, South Brisbane, Bokarina, Waterford, Soringfield Lakes, Highfields

VICTORIA:

Coburg North, Travancore, Lake Wendouree

SOUTH AUSTRALIA:

Adelaide

WEST AUSTRALIA:

Perth, Millars Nou, Caversham

TO TRADE:

Yarralumla, Ainslie, O’Connor

Source: Positive Real Estate ‘No Go Zones’ Report – Market Investors Should Avoid

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Saudi Alsehli sisters actively seeking…

Jacky

Scammers are using fake photos to try…

Jacky

Anthony Albanese recommends changes to…

Jacky
1 of 3,214

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More