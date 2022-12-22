Postal strikes delayed winter energy vouchers to more than one million homes

More than a million households with prepayment meters have not used vouchers designed to help them with their utility bills during this month’s bitter cold snap, with postal strikes delaying deliveries.

Each household is entitled to a £400 energy rebate this winter, with payments spread over £67 rebates over six months.

The discounts are applied automatically for those who pay their bills by direct debit, but those with prepayment meters must actively redeem the vouchers at their usual top-up point, such as a local PayPoint or Post Office.

But only 27 percent of vouchers issued under the Energy Bills Support Scheme (EBSS) for those with traditional prepayment meters were redeemed in December, according to PayPoint data through Dec. 18.

Royal Mail postmen pose for a photo on a picket line in Leeds on Dec. 15

Twitter user Mick McCulloch complained on December 18 that he still hadn’t received his voucher due to postal delays

In comparison, 80 percent of vouchers issued in October and 73 percent of November vouchers were redeemed, indicating a sharp decline in the number of households collecting their payments this month.

Evidence that the scheme is not working properly will be cause for concern given the bitter winter weather forecast just after Christmas.

PayPoint said the slump in claims this month could be linked to strike action in the UK, which has delayed delivery.

Royal Mail employees walked out for several days in November and December over a long-running dispute with the government over wages, jobs and working conditions.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) will depart on Friday 23 and Saturday 24.

Twitter user Mick McCulloch complained on December 18 that he had not yet received his voucher due to postal delays.

I am waiting for the payment of my winter energy voucher which is stuck in the mail I have not had any payments from November or December Me and thousands of prepayment meters suffer from this postal strike again the poorest suffer the most thank you postmen

Homes across Britain have been promised £400 in payments this winter to help them with their energy bills.

For most customers, the money is automatically deducted from their energy bill. But those who pay via a traditional prepayment meter must redeem vouchers.

Only 27 percent of vouchers issued under the Energy Bills Support Scheme (EBSS) for those with traditional prepayment meters were redeemed in December

The vouchers are also time-limited and those issued in December will expire if not redeemed before March 8.

PayPoint, which has payment services in 28,000 UK retailers such as newsagents and convenience stores and allows households to redeem their postal vouchers in-store, said December’s redemption numbers were lower than expected.

Typically, about three quarters of all vouchers are issued by post and one quarter by email.

Only 17 percent of December postal vouchers have been redeemed, a sharp decrease compared to 78 percent of October vouchers and 74 percent of November vouchers claimed.

Meanwhile, 63 percent of vouchers issued via email in December have been claimed.

Typically, about 70-85 percent of vouchers from similar schemes such as the Warm Home Discount are redeemed, according to sources familiar with the government’s schemes.

It indicates that households have not received any vouchers this month, despite temperatures dropping below zero across the country in recent weeks.

Yesterday, Secretary of Business and Energy Grant Shapps said energy companies “are not set up” to properly manage the plan.

He said providers send vouchers to people in different ways, and accused some of not answering the phone when customers called.

“What worries me is that gap between sending vouchers and people finding the voucher,” he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

“There is no one way to do this, because the energy suppliers send them in different ways, sometimes by text, sometimes by email, sometimes through the door.”

However, PayPoint stressed that people can still claim their government discounts, with independent stores open early in the morning and late at night.

Steve O’Neill, corporate affairs and director of marketing at PayPoint, said: “Tens of thousands of independent retailers are doing a fantastic job processing EBSS vouchers every day from 6 a.m. to midnight, thanks to their dedication to serving their local communities.”

People can also contact their energy supplier to request a re-issue of their voucher, change their contact details or switch to receiving vouchers by email instead of by post.

The UK is currently in the throes of widespread industrial action, including strikes by paramedics yesterday.