Postal Service conducted SURVEILLANCE on protesters with anti-Biden agendas

The U.S. Postal Service has been monitoring protesters around the country for anti-gun and anti-Biden activity, according to newly disclosed intelligence assessments.

Postal inspectors tracked the activities of gun rights activists in Virginia and far-right groups heading to Washington, DC to protest President Biden’s election, according to documents obtained by the Cato Institute.

Cato obtained heavily redacted records through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request that detailed postal inspectors’ spying from September 2020 to April 2021, including their covert social media monitoring through a program called the Internet Covert Operations Program (iCOP).

Analysts working for iCOP paid particular attention to the ‘Million MAGA March’ in Washington, DC on November 20, compiling information about the march in the same ‘situational awareness bulletin’ as a firebomb threat against a USPS distribution center.

The Postal Service (USPS) estimated that the Million MAGA March was likely to cause major traffic delays.

Another heavily redacted intelligence summary in the bulletin was titled ‘Right Wing Extremist Website Organizing Violent Action on Inauguration Day’ and warned of a ‘Million Militia March’ in DC on January 20, 2021.

Another head-scratching summary of threats against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was completely redacted.

“Particularly notable in the released documents is still redacted information about threats against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi,” Patrick Eddington, senior fellow at the Cato Institute, who obtained the documents, told DailyMail.com. “If this information has not been provided to the select committee by January 6, the committee should require it to be provided.”

An inspector general report in March of this year found that the Postal Service did not have the legal authority to conduct such extensive intelligence gathering. “So why is this program still funded?” Eddington asked.

According to the bulletin, the US Postal Inspection Service also tracked ‘peaceful armed protests’, including when Virginians demonstrated at a Second Amendment rally for ‘Lobby Day’ in Richmond on September 17, 2021

The inspector general’s investigation was prompted by a Yahoo News report that revealed the secret program used facial recognition software and other advanced technology to compile and disseminate reports on Americans’ online speech and movements.

The report outraged lawmakers who questioned what authority the Postal Service was able to target and collect information on citizens not accused of a crime.

“The rally lasted approximately two hours, with members identifying themselves as affiliated with the Proud Boys, Boogaloo Bois and Last Sons of Liberty,” the postal inspectors’ bulletin said. “Counter-protesters from the Black Lives Matter movement also participated. With a heavy presence of law enforcement, the demonstrations remained peaceful in nature.’

Another intelligence summary from September 2020 detailed threats from Louisville, Ky., as the city operated under a state of emergency in anticipation of an announcement from the attorney general about the investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor.

Other bulletins show that postal inspectors investigated social media sites such as Parler and Wimkin. The Postal Service assessed in January 2021 that the deplatforming of Parler was likely to disrupt planned Inauguration Day protests.

Asked about its surveillance practices, the USPS said its inspectors are law enforcement agents responsible for protecting Postal Service workers, infrastructure and customers.

“The US Postal Inspection Service occasionally reviews publicly available information to assess potential security threats to Postal Service employees, facilities, operations and infrastructure,” the agency said in a statement to the Washington Times.