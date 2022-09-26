Post Office prepares for deluge of customers handing over old-style notes as deadline looms

<!–

The post office is gearing up for a ‘last minute’ stampede with customers depositing £20 and £50 paper notes this week before they can no longer be used.

September 30 is the last day that Bank of England banknotes will have legal tender status.

After Friday, only Bank of England polymer notes featuring artist JMW Turner and Bletchley Park codebreaker Alan Turing will be accepted.

More than £100 million worth of notes have been deposited at the Post Office’s 11,500 branches so far this month. Martin Kearsley, the Post Office’s bank manager, said staff are “on hand” to assist those who “delay until the last minute depositing their paper notes”.

But the public can still deposit paper notes at their post office, or exchange them for new notes at the BoE’s London office once the deadline has passed.

Postmasters have set up their branches to handle large amounts of cash, with over £3 billion in cash deposited and withdrawn from post offices each month.

Mr Kearsley said: ‘We are well aware that people lead busy lives and some may put off depositing their £20 and £50 paper notes until the last minute.

Postmasters and their staff are on hand to give that human reassurance that your old notes have been deposited into your bank account and will also provide you with a receipt. Most post offices are open long hours, including Fridays.’