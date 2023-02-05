Entertainment

Post Malone waves to fans as he leaves a Sydney stadium with fiancee

Post Malone Left Accor Stadium In Sydney With A Big Smile On His Face After Performing To A Sold-Out Crowd On Saturday Night

Post Malone waves to fans as he leaves a stadium in Sydney with his fiancé Jamie after opening for the Red Hot Chilli Peppers

Post Malone left Accor Stadium in Sydney with a big smile on his face after performing to a sold-out crowd on Saturday night.

The American rapper, 27, was the opening act for funk rock legends Red Hot Chili Peppers.

After the performance, he was seen leaving the venue with his fiancé Jamie.

Post Malone left Accor Stadium in Sydney with a big smile on his face after performing to a sold-out crowd on Saturday night

The Sunflowers hitmaker looked casual as he walked over to a waiting car.

He wore a white shirt that showed off his tattoos, while Jamie donned an oversized black hoodie and white pants.

Earlier in the tour, fans went berserk when Post Malone “shoey” a dirty Converse sneaker on stage.

The American Rapper, 27, Was The Opening Act For Funk Rock Legends Red Hot Chili Peppers. After The Performance He Was Seen Leaving The Venue With His Fiancé Jamie (Left)

The American rapper, 27, was the opening act for funk rock legends Red Hot Chili Peppers. After the performance he was seen leaving the venue with his fiancé Jamie (left)

The crowd chanted ‘shoo-ey! shoo-ey!’ to encourage him to participate in the Aussie tradition, and cheered with delight as he handed the sneaker to an audience member, poured beer into it and puffed it on stage.

“How did we get here?” the Better Now star asked the audience before drinking the sultry beer.

The New Yorker landed on Australian soil last week with his partner and their newborn daughter.

The Sunflowers Hitmaker Wore A White Shirt That Showed Off His Tattoos, While Jamie Donned An Oversized Black Hoodie And White Pants

The Sunflowers hitmaker wore a white shirt that showed off his tattoos, while Jamie donned an oversized black hoodie and white pants

He revealed that he welcomed his first child during an interview on The Howard Stern Show in June last year.

However, he keeps his private life a secret because he wants his daughter to have the chance to “make her own decisions.”

Little is known about his partner either, except that her name is Jamie and the couple are engaged.

The New Yorker Landed On Australian Soil Last Week With His Partner And Their Daughter

The New Yorker landed on Australian soil last week with his partner and their daughter

