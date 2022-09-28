Post Malone returns to the stage in Cleveland days after hospitalization

Post Malone resumed his tour in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday night after sudden hospitalization forced him to cancel the Boston concert at the last minute.

In a tweet published hours before the show, the 27-year-old rapper confirmed he would be taking the stage at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

“Cleveland, I’ll sing a few songs tonight, see you tonight,” the New York resident wrote.

He will also perform at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, September 28.

He will be given a two-day break before returning to the tour on Saturday, October 1, at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Fans are concerned for the hitmaker’s health after he cited breathing problems and intense body aches as the reason for canceling last Saturday’s concert in Boston.

He announced the last minute cancellation in a post shared on social media just 30 minutes before he was due to take the stage at the TD Garden.

He wrote: ‘Boston, I love you so damn much. On tour I usually wake up around 4pm and today I woke up to a cracking sound on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than before.’

“I have a lot of trouble breathing and there is a stabbing pain when I breathe or move,” he added. “We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain I can’t do the show tonight. I’m so damn sorry.’

He then told fans that their tickets would be valid for a rescheduled show that he and his team are currently putting together before ending his message: “Again, I’m so damn sorry. I love you so much. I feel terrible, but I promise you I’ll make it right. I love you Boston, see you soon. [pink hearts emoji]. I’m very sorry. – Love Austy.’

Malone’s pain may have stemmed from a fall he suffered at a concert in St. Louis last week.

During a performance of his hit Circles, the superstar rapper fell through a hole in the stage.

He slammed his side hard on the opening and was led away by medics who attended to him backstage.

Although he was eventually fine, Malone had to stop the show early and went to a local hospital to treat his injuries.

In an Instagram post to fans, Malone said: “They’ve given me painkillers and stuff so we can keep pedaling during the tour. I want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis. I want to say thank you so much for coming to the show. And the next time I’m this way, we’re going to do a two-hour show for you so we can catch up on the missed songs we missed.”

TMZ reported breaking some of his ribs in the fall, an injury that can make breathing and even the smallest movements incredibly difficult.

While there was confusion and apparent frustration among fans eager to see the Sunflower rapper perform, a number of social media users shared their support and well wishes for the superstar.

“I was worried after that nasty fall,” one user wrote. “You have to take care of yourself first and then shows can be caught up. Shows are important yes but your health is so much more important. Speedy recovery to you.’

Another said: ‘Hope you’re feeling better, if you need medical help, you’ve come to the right place! We have fantastic hospitals. Get well soon friend! [sic].’