Post Malone INJURED after a serious fall on stage in St. Louis, but returns to finish the show

Post Malone is INJURED after a serious fall during a performance in St. Louis, but returns to the stage to finish the show
- Post Malone, 27, fell onstage at a performance in St. Louis on Saturday
- The rapper and singer stepped into an open hole on the stage and fell to the floor
- Doctors came to his aid and had to help him off the stage
- Despite the painful injuries, Malone returned for a few more songs
Post Malone stunned his fans on Saturday night in St. Louis, Missouri, when he suffered a nasty leak on stage.
The 27-year-old singer was halfway through the show at the Enterprise Center when he stepped into an uncovered opening while performing Circles.
According to the St. Louis after shipmentthe Billboard Music Award winner walked an extended ramp onto the arena floor, apparently unaware that the square hole into which his guitar had been lowered had not been covered.
Injured: Post Malone, 27, was injured midway through his show Saturday night while playing at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis
The leak hit his ribcage against the sharp edge of the opening.
Doctors rushed to his aid and helped him offstage as the concerned crowd cheered.
As he got out, the Wow performer spoke into the microphone and asked the audience to give him a few minutes to come back.
Accident: Video shot at the scene shows Post Malone making a nasty onstage leak during a performance at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday
Help: Medic rushed to his aid and assisted him offstage. When he left, the rapper asked his fans to give him a few minutes to return
About 15 minutes later, he came back, holding his ribs as he continued with an abbreviated set that began with Rockstar and Cooped Up, with his support act, Roddy Ricch.
The star continued to cling to his ribs as he thanked the audience for their patience and explained that there was a ‘big-a** hole in the stage.
He once again apologized to the audience and even managed to sing a few more songs – Sunflower, Congratulations and White Iverson, before ending the show, although the multi-talented performer stayed on stage to sign a few autographs. to make.
Injured: The Circles singer injured his ribs in the fall. He was escorted off the stage by medics but returned about 15 minutes later to finish the show
No further information has been released about Post’s condition.
The chart is in the midst of its Twelve Karat Tour.
It’s unclear if Post will be able to perform at the show scheduled for Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday, September 18.
Performance: The rapper held on to his ribs for the rest of the performance, staying even after the show ended to sign autographs. It is unclear what his condition is and whether he can perform in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday night