WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Post Malone INJURED after a serious fall on stage in St. Louis, but returns to finish the show

Entertainment
By Merry
Post Malone INJURED after a serious fall on stage in St. Louis, but returns to finish the show 15
1663522227 517 Post Malone INJURED after a serious fall on stage in
Post Malone INJURED after a serious fall on stage in St. Louis, but returns to finish the show 16
1663522228 126 Post Malone INJURED after a serious fall on stage in
Post Malone INJURED after a serious fall on stage in St. Louis, but returns to finish the show 17
1663522230 738 Post Malone INJURED after a serious fall on stage in
Post Malone INJURED after a serious fall on stage in St. Louis, but returns to finish the show 18
1663522231 243 Post Malone INJURED after a serious fall on stage in
Post Malone INJURED after a serious fall on stage in St. Louis, but returns to finish the show 19

Post Malone is INJURED after a serious fall during a performance in St. Louis, but returns to the stage to finish the show

  • Post Malone, 27, fell onstage at a performance in St. Louis on Saturday
  • The rapper and singer stepped into an open hole on the stage and fell to the floor
  • Doctors came to his aid and had to help him off the stage
  • Despite the painful injuries, Malone returned for a few more songs

By Alesia Stanford for Dailymail.Com

Published: 18:23, September 18, 2022 | Updated: 18:30, September 18, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Post Malone stunned his fans on Saturday night in St. Louis, Missouri, when he suffered a nasty leak on stage.

The 27-year-old singer was halfway through the show at the Enterprise Center when he stepped into an uncovered opening while performing Circles.

According to the St. Louis after shipmentthe Billboard Music Award winner walked an extended ramp onto the arena floor, apparently unaware that the square hole into which his guitar had been lowered had not been covered.

Injured: Post Malone, 27, was injured midway through his show Saturday night while playing at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis
Injured: Post Malone, 27, was injured midway through his show Saturday night while playing at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis

Injured: Post Malone, 27, was injured midway through his show Saturday night while playing at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis

The leak hit his ribcage against the sharp edge of the opening.

Doctors rushed to his aid and helped him offstage as the concerned crowd cheered.

As he got out, the Wow performer spoke into the microphone and asked the audience to give him a few minutes to come back.

Accident: Video shot at the scene shows Post Malone making a nasty onstage leak during a performance at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday
Accident: Video shot at the scene shows Post Malone making a nasty onstage leak during a performance at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday

Accident: Video shot at the scene shows Post Malone making a nasty onstage leak during a performance at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday

Help: Medic rushed to his aid and assisted him offstage. When he left, the rapper asked his fans to give him a few minutes to return
Help: Medic rushed to his aid and assisted him offstage. When he left, the rapper asked his fans to give him a few minutes to return

Help: Medic rushed to his aid and assisted him offstage. When he left, the rapper asked his fans to give him a few minutes to return

About 15 minutes later, he came back, holding his ribs as he continued with an abbreviated set that began with Rockstar and Cooped Up, with his support act, Roddy Ricch.

The star continued to cling to his ribs as he thanked the audience for their patience and explained that there was a ‘big-a** hole in the stage.

He once again apologized to the audience and even managed to sing a few more songs – Sunflower, Congratulations and White Iverson, before ending the show, although the multi-talented performer stayed on stage to sign a few autographs. to make.

Injured: The Circles singer injured his ribs in the fall. He was escorted off the stage by medics but returned about 15 minutes later to finish the show
Injured: The Circles singer injured his ribs in the fall. He was escorted off the stage by medics but returned about 15 minutes later to finish the show

Injured: The Circles singer injured his ribs in the fall. He was escorted off the stage by medics but returned about 15 minutes later to finish the show

No further information has been released about Post’s condition.

The chart is in the midst of its Twelve Karat Tour.

It’s unclear if Post will be able to perform at the show scheduled for Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday, September 18.

Performance: The rapper held on to his ribs for the rest of the performance, staying even after the show ended to sign autographs. It is unclear what his condition is and whether he can perform in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday night
Performance: The rapper held on to his ribs for the rest of the performance, staying even after the show ended to sign autographs. It is unclear what his condition is and whether he can perform in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday night

Performance: The rapper held on to his ribs for the rest of the performance, staying even after the show ended to sign autographs. It is unclear what his condition is and whether he can perform in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday night

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Georgina Rodriguez shows off new…

Merry

Neil Jones and Chyna Mills walk…

Merry

Victoria Beckham says the Queen will…

Merry
1 of 4,728

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More