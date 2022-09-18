Post Malone INJURED after a serious fall on stage in St. Louis, but returns to finish the show

Post Malone stunned his fans on Saturday night in St. Louis, Missouri, when he suffered a nasty leak on stage.

The 27-year-old singer was halfway through the show at the Enterprise Center when he stepped into an uncovered opening while performing Circles.

According to the St. Louis after shipmentthe Billboard Music Award winner walked an extended ramp onto the arena floor, apparently unaware that the square hole into which his guitar had been lowered had not been covered.

The leak hit his ribcage against the sharp edge of the opening.

Doctors rushed to his aid and helped him offstage as the concerned crowd cheered.

As he got out, the Wow performer spoke into the microphone and asked the audience to give him a few minutes to come back.

About 15 minutes later, he came back, holding his ribs as he continued with an abbreviated set that began with Rockstar and Cooped Up, with his support act, Roddy Ricch.

The star continued to cling to his ribs as he thanked the audience for their patience and explained that there was a ‘big-a** hole in the stage.

He once again apologized to the audience and even managed to sing a few more songs – Sunflower, Congratulations and White Iverson, before ending the show, although the multi-talented performer stayed on stage to sign a few autographs. to make.

No further information has been released about Post’s condition.

The chart is in the midst of its Twelve Karat Tour.

It’s unclear if Post will be able to perform at the show scheduled for Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday, September 18.