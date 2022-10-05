Post Malone gets a new tattoo! The singer has baby daughter’s initials DDP tattooed on FOREHEAD

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

He is known for his prodigious spread of tattoos.

And Post Malone — real name Austin Richard Post — added another piece of body art to his collection on Sunday night — this time with a special family meaning.

Tattoo artist Chad Rowe revealed he has applied new ink to Post’s forehead: ‘DDP’, which… TMZ reports are his daughter’s initials. Post, 27, welcomed his little girl earlier this year but has not shared her name.

‘I love you all’: Tattoo artist Chad Rowe revealed he has applied new ink to Post Malone’s forehead: ‘DDP’, which TMZ says are his daughter’s initials

Chad broke the news on Instagram and uploaded a close-up shot of Post with the fresh new ‘DDP’ tattoo on his forehead in a gothic font.

“It never feels real. And for trusting such an important tattoo is a huge honor,” Chad gushed in his caption.

“Thank you for being such a wonderful person, artist and friend, Austin. I am so blessed to have not just a “once in a lifetime” opportunity, but a lifetime of opportunity. And to share it with my favorite people.’

Now, insiders have informed TMZ that the ink was applied backstage at Post’s concert in Indianapolis after the show was over.

Flashback: Insiders have informed TMZ that the ink was applied backstage at Post’s concert in Indianapolis on Sunday; he is pictured playing Indianapolis in 2018

Chad, who he turned to for his new body art, was also apparently the man behind the tattoos under Post’s eyes who read “Always Tired.”

Post has been diligently private about his love life, but he announced in May that he was about to become a father.

“I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and I’ve been sad ever since I can remember” TMZ. “Time to take care of my body and my family and friends and spread as much love as possible every day.”

By the way: Chad, who he turned to for his new body art, was also apparently the man behind the under-eye tattoos of Post who read “Always Tired.”

He shares his little bundle of joy with his fiancée and has not yet announced the name of the baby or her mother publicly.

Post told The Howard Stern Show in June that his fiancée, who helped him overcome his alcoholism, had given birth.

In a recent GQ In an interview, he said that while fatherhood was “wonderful,” he found it hard to be away from his baby while touring.

Back on the road: A recent interview with GQ shared that he found it hard to be away from his baby while touring; he was seen in Detroit last week

“It’s very hard not to see her, but she comes out more often now. She’s huge, she’s super tall and she’s such a legend and I’m just happy to see her. But it’s heartbreaking to have to leave and not be able to be with her all the time.’

He said lovingly that his daughter is “so good.” We got her overalls, Realtree camo everything, nice hoodies, some zip ups. She’s so cool. She’s a lot cooler than me, but she definitely got some inspiration from me.”

Post, however, is surprised by her “outbursts.” She sometimes blows out and it comes just outside her pants. The poop just drips out and I’m like, “What the hell happened?” That way I know for sure it’s my daughter – not that I have bladder infections, but that I know my way around a toilet.’