Post Malone cancels Boston concert as he’s taken to hospital for breathing trouble and pain

Post Malone canceled his Boston show after he ended up in the hospital on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old rapper apologized to fans for being unable to perform in a post shared on social media just 30 minutes before he was due to take the stage at the TD Garden.

He wrote: ‘Boston, I love you so very much. On tour I usually wake up around 4pm and today I woke up to a cracking sound on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than before.’

“I have a lot of trouble breathing and there is a stabbing pain when I breathe or move,” he added. “We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain I can’t do the show tonight. I’m so damn sorry.’

He then told fans that their tickets would be valid for a rescheduled show that he and his team are currently putting together before ending his message: “Again, I’m so damn sorry. I love you so much. I feel terrible, but I promise you I’ll make it right. I love you Boston, see you soon. [pink hearts emoji]. I’m very sorry. – Love Austy.’

Malone, born Austin Richard Post, may be in pain from a fall he suffered in St. Louis last week.

During a performance of his hit Circles, the superstar rapper fell through a hole in the stage.

He slammed his side hard on the opening and was led away by medics who attended to him backstage.

Although he was eventually fine, Malone had to stop the show early and went to a local hospital to treat his injuries.

In an Instagram post to fans, Malone said: “They’ve given me painkillers and stuff so we can keep pedaling during the tour. I want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis. I want to say thank you so much for coming to the show. And the next time I’m this way, we’re going to do a two-hour show for you so we can catch up on the missed songs we missed.”

TMZ reported breaking some of his ribs in the fall, an injury that can make breathing and even the smallest movements incredibly difficult.

While there was confusion and apparent frustration among fans eager to see the Sunflower rapper perform, a number of social media users shared their support and well wishes for the superstar.

“I was worried after that nasty fall,” one user wrote. “You have to take care of yourself first and then shows can be caught up. Shows are important yes but your health is so much more important. Speedy recovery to you.’

Another said: ‘Hope you’re feeling better, if you need medical help, you’ve come to the right place! We have fantastic hospitals. Get well soon friend! [sic].’

Malone is scheduled to perform in Cleveland on Tuesday, September 27.