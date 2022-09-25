WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Post Malone cancels Boston concert as he’s taken to hospital for breathing trouble and pain

Entertainment
By Merry
Post Malone cancels Boston concert as he's taken to hospital for breathing trouble and pain 27
1664071294 289 Post Malone cancels Boston concert as hes taken to hospital
Post Malone cancels Boston concert as he's taken to hospital for breathing trouble and pain 28
1664071296 158 Post Malone cancels Boston concert as hes taken to hospital
Post Malone cancels Boston concert as he's taken to hospital for breathing trouble and pain 29
1664071297 804 Post Malone cancels Boston concert as hes taken to hospital
Post Malone cancels Boston concert as he's taken to hospital for breathing trouble and pain 30
1664071299 556 Post Malone cancels Boston concert as hes taken to hospital
Post Malone cancels Boston concert as he's taken to hospital for breathing trouble and pain 31
1664071300 126 Post Malone cancels Boston concert as hes taken to hospital
Post Malone cancels Boston concert as he's taken to hospital for breathing trouble and pain 32
1664071301 575 Post Malone cancels Boston concert as hes taken to hospital
Post Malone cancels Boston concert as he's taken to hospital for breathing trouble and pain 33
1664071303 426 Post Malone cancels Boston concert as hes taken to hospital
Post Malone cancels Boston concert as he's taken to hospital for breathing trouble and pain 34
1664071304 709 Post Malone cancels Boston concert as hes taken to hospital
Post Malone cancels Boston concert as he's taken to hospital for breathing trouble and pain 35

Post Malone canceled his Boston show after he ended up in the hospital on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old rapper apologized to fans for being unable to perform in a post shared on social media just 30 minutes before he was due to take the stage at the TD Garden.

He wrote: ‘Boston, I love you so very much. On tour I usually wake up around 4pm and today I woke up to a cracking sound on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than before.’

Show couldn't go on: Post Malone canceled his Boston show after being hospitalized on Saturday due to pain (photo June 2022)
Show couldn't go on: Post Malone canceled his Boston show after being hospitalized on Saturday due to pain (photo June 2022)

Show couldn’t go on: Post Malone canceled his Boston show after being hospitalized on Saturday due to pain (photo June 2022)

“I have a lot of trouble breathing and there is a stabbing pain when I breathe or move,” he added. “We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain I can’t do the show tonight. I’m so damn sorry.’

He then told fans that their tickets would be valid for a rescheduled show that he and his team are currently putting together before ending his message: “Again, I’m so damn sorry. I love you so much. I feel terrible, but I promise you I’ll make it right. I love you Boston, see you soon. [pink hearts emoji]. I’m very sorry. – Love Austy.’

Malone, born Austin Richard Post, may be in pain from a fall he suffered in St. Louis last week.

Apologies: The 27-year-old rapper apologized to fans for not being able to perform in a post he shared on social media just 30 minutes before he was due to take the stage at the TD Garden
Apologies: The 27-year-old rapper apologized to fans for not being able to perform in a post he shared on social media just 30 minutes before he was due to take the stage at the TD Garden

Apologies: The 27-year-old rapper apologized to fans for not being able to perform in a post he shared on social media just 30 minutes before he was due to take the stage at the TD Garden

Hard fall: Malone, born Austin Richard Post, may be in pain from a fall he suffered in St. Louis last week
Hard fall: Malone, born Austin Richard Post, may be in pain from a fall he suffered in St. Louis last week

Hard fall: Malone, born Austin Richard Post, may be in pain from a fall he suffered in St. Louis last week

Early End: Although he was eventually fine, Malone had to end the show early and went to a local hospital to treat his injuries (pictured September 3, 2022 in Brazil)
Early End: Although he was eventually fine, Malone had to end the show early and went to a local hospital to treat his injuries (pictured September 3, 2022 in Brazil)

Early End: Although he was eventually fine, Malone had to end the show early and went to a local hospital to treat his injuries (pictured September 3, 2022 in Brazil)

During a performance of his hit Circles, the superstar rapper fell through a hole in the stage.

He slammed his side hard on the opening and was led away by medics who attended to him backstage.

Although he was eventually fine, Malone had to stop the show early and went to a local hospital to treat his injuries.

In an Instagram post to fans, Malone said: “They’ve given me painkillers and stuff so we can keep pedaling during the tour. I want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis. I want to say thank you so much for coming to the show. And the next time I’m this way, we’re going to do a two-hour show for you so we can catch up on the missed songs we missed.”

1664071299 556 Post Malone cancels Boston concert as hes taken to hospital
1664071299 556 Post Malone cancels Boston concert as hes taken to hospital

More Apologies: In an Instagram post to fans, Malone said, “They’ve given me painkillers and stuff so we can keep pedaling during the tour. I want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis’

Cracked: TMZ reported breaking some of his ribs in the fall, an injury that can make breathing and even the smallest movements incredibly difficult (photo June 2022)
Cracked: TMZ reported breaking some of his ribs in the fall, an injury that can make breathing and even the smallest movements incredibly difficult (photo June 2022)

Cracked: TMZ reported breaking some of his ribs in the fall, an injury that can make breathing and even the smallest movements incredibly difficult (photo June 2022)

Support: While there was confusion and apparent frustration among fans eager to see the Sunflower rapper perform, a number of social media users shared their support and well wishes for the superstar
Support: While there was confusion and apparent frustration among fans eager to see the Sunflower rapper perform, a number of social media users shared their support and well wishes for the superstar

Support: While there was confusion and apparent frustration among fans eager to see the Sunflower rapper perform, a number of social media users shared their support and well wishes for the superstar

'hospitals'
'hospitals'

‘Fantastic Hospitals’: Another added: ‘Hope you’re feeling better, if you need medical help, you’ve come to the right place! We have fantastic hospitals. Get well soon friend! [sic]’

TMZ reported breaking some of his ribs in the fall, an injury that can make breathing and even the smallest movements incredibly difficult.

While there was confusion and apparent frustration among fans eager to see the Sunflower rapper perform, a number of social media users shared their support and well wishes for the superstar.

“I was worried after that nasty fall,” one user wrote. “You have to take care of yourself first and then shows can be caught up. Shows are important yes but your health is so much more important. Speedy recovery to you.’

Another said: ‘Hope you’re feeling better, if you need medical help, you’ve come to the right place! We have fantastic hospitals. Get well soon friend! [sic].’

Malone is scheduled to perform in Cleveland on Tuesday, September 27.

Another gig? Malone is scheduled to perform in Cleveland on Tuesday, September 27
Another gig? Malone is scheduled to perform in Cleveland on Tuesday, September 27

Another gig? Malone is scheduled to perform in Cleveland on Tuesday, September 27

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Shirley Ballas brings Strictly Come…

Merry

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus share a…

Merry

Kaia Gerber flaunts her long legs in…

Merry
1 of 4,873

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More