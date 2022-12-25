Post-Christmas storm to drench Bay Area, bring snow to Sierra Nevada

The unusually sunny Christmas weekend in the Bay Area comes to a climax, just in time to deflate Santa. From Monday night through Tuesday, a powerful storm from the deep Pacific will drench the region, possibly shaking loose Christmas decorations with gale-force winds reaching up to 50 miles per hour in some places.

The downpour is expected to begin Monday evening in the North Bay and move south overnight. Rainfall is expected to ease by Tuesday afternoon after drenching coastal mountain ranges in the Sonoma and Santa Cruz areas with up to two inches of rain. Lower regions in San Jose, San Francisco and the East Bay will see one to two inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The other big attraction: howling winds.

“We can expect wind gusts, especially near the coast and coastal areas,” said Brian Garcia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s San Francisco Bay Area office. “It’s definitely going to be windy enough to blow around those inflatable Santas in people’s gardens.”

After the initial storm system, the Bay Area will remain humid through New Year’s Eve as an “unstable” weather pattern brings scattered daily showers almost every day.

“Models suggest the next break from the rain won’t be until after most people have stopped singing Auld Lang Syne,” the weather service said in a Sunday morning update, referring to the 18th-century Scottish melody often heard. sung at the stroke of midnight on December 31.

Today: Merry Warm Tomorrow night: Rain in the North Bay Tuesday: Moderate to heavy rain Here’s a look at the updated total rain forecast for the entire event through Tuesday evening#CAwx #CArain pic.twitter.com/RiM3I605cm — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 25, 2022

The weather pattern toward the Bay Area developed in the Western Pacific near Guam, meaning the wet weather and winds won’t bring freezing temperatures to the Bay Area, with highs largely in the upper 50s and lows in the 1950s. 40.

But snow seekers in Lake Tahoe are in luck. The upper Sierra Nevada will see several rounds of snow this weekend a total of nearly three feet. The first batch of powder will fall on Monday evening at an elevation of over 2,500 feet and as the week continues to get colder, snow levels will drop to between 4,500 and 5,500 feet.

Along with the snow, skiers could see wind gusts of 65 to 85 mph on mountaintops, and motorists entering Lake Tahoe will also see high winds.

“We absolutely encourage people to keep their heads up, especially if they plan to travel,” said Katrina Hand, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Sacramento office.