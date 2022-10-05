Positive signs for Victoria after last season’s final appearance
Captain Peter Handscomb
Coach Chris Rogers
Plow
R=Rookie, CA=Australia contract
Peter Handscomb, Scott Boland (CA), Travis Dean, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch (CA), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Nic Maddinson, Cameron McClure, Glenn Maxwell (CA), Jono Merlo, Todd Murphy, Tom O’Connell, Wil Parker, Mitchell Perry, Will Pucovski, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Ashley Chandrasinghe (R), Brody Couch (R), Sam Elliott (R), Campbell Kellaway (R), Fergus O’Neill (R) In Ashley Chandrasinghe, Campbell Kellaway | Out Xavier Crone, Seb Gotch (retired), James Seymour, Tom Jackson
Victoria lost some of their fast bowling depth when James Pattinson canceled his contract while Henry Thornton joined South Australia. Opener James Seymour lost his contract after losing his place on the wing last season, despite making a first Shield century against New South Wales on a difficult field at the MCG. Wicket-keeper Seb Gotch has also retired due to a serious finger injury that forced him to miss the entire season last season. Sam Harper is the only specialist wicketkeeper on Victoria’s list, although skipper Peter Handscomb has plenty of goalkeeping experience if required.
Victoria played as many games last year (seven in the home and away season) in the shortened Covid-19 season, won as many games (three) and had the fewest losses (one). But it wasn’t enough to claim the title. The final round of the season cost them hosting rights to the finals after they folded to 114 and 172 at the WACA only to be beaten by an innings in three days. They had a chance to claim the crucial bonus points lead in the first innings of the final with 233 for 3, scoring only 45 more runs on 15 overs without a loss. If they had, they could have claimed the Shield title if the match had ended in a draw. Instead, they lost 7 for 73. In WA’s second innings, they had the hosts 110 for 5, leading just 190, with plenty of time left in the game, but failing a crucial partnership between Sam Whiteman and Aaron Hardie to break. There were a number of positive points from the year. Handscomb returned to his form as the Shield’s leading points scorer (697 runs), while Nic Maddinson and Travis Dean also had outstanding seasons. Scott Boland was excellent again and the arrival of Will Sutherland and Mitch Perry with the ball are positive signs for the future after Pattinson’s retirement. Offspinner Todd Murphy also produced a stunning performance in his second match to earn a surprise call up to Australia A’s tour of Sri Lanka.
Almost everyone associated with Australian cricket is eager to see the return of Will Pucovski this summer after a drama-filled 18 months since his Test debut. He returned to play in the Shield final, but due to his concussion-related issues last summer, he only played three Shield games. He went on a positive tour of India with a select group of Australian youth who were sent to train at the MRF Academy in Chennai in August. He made 193 retirements last month for Victoria’s 2nd XI against New South Wales’ 2nd XI. Scoring points is never the problem for Pucovski. It will simply be a matter of playing every game and staying healthy all season, something he has never managed to do as a professional cricketer.
Scott Boland remains firmly in the testing frame for Australia given the heavy workload that Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will face this summer. He will almost certainly be included in the test squads and will be the first taxi in the rankings if there is an injury. Marcus Harris remains in the selectors’ long-term plans, but the success of the David Warner-Usman Khawaja combination means he must keep piling up Shield runs to maintain his position as the next opener. The selectors will be patient with Pucovski, but there will be hype around him if he gets the season off to a good start.