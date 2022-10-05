Positive signs for Victoria after last season’s final appearance

Victoria played as many games last year (seven in the home and away season) in the shortened Covid-19 season, won as many games (three) and had the fewest losses (one). But it wasn’t enough to claim the title. The final round of the season cost them hosting rights to the finals after they folded to 114 and 172 at the WACA only to be beaten by an innings in three days. They had a chance to claim the crucial bonus points lead in the first innings of the final with 233 for 3, scoring only 45 more runs on 15 overs without a loss. If they had, they could have claimed the Shield title if the match had ended in a draw. Instead, they lost 7 for 73. In WA’s second innings, they had the hosts 110 for 5, leading just 190, with plenty of time left in the game, but failing a crucial partnership between Sam Whiteman and Aaron Hardie to break. There were a number of positive points from the year. Handscomb returned to his form as the Shield’s leading points scorer (697 runs), while Nic Maddinson and Travis Dean also had outstanding seasons. Scott Boland was excellent again and the arrival of Will Sutherland and Mitch Perry with the ball are positive signs for the future after Pattinson’s retirement. Offspinner Todd Murphy also produced a stunning performance in his second match to earn a surprise call up to Australia A’s tour of Sri Lanka.