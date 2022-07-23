Posh private girl’s school DROPS JK Rowling’s name from one of its houses

A girls’ secondary school costing £14,337 a year has dropped JK Rowling as a house name – after deciding she was no longer an inspirational figure.

King’s High in Warwick announced the Harry Potter author in 2016 as one of four identities for their groups, alongside Dame Judi Dench, Audrey Hepburn and Emmeline Pankhurst.

It proudly stated that the names had been chosen by students who “chose to name them after inspiring female figures.”

But today it turned out that in March this year the school – led by head teacher Dr. Stephen Burley – had thrown her and the other three.

Over the past year, Ms. Rowling has come under criticism from some quarters for Ms. Rowling’s views on transgender rights.

Now King’s has six houses, this time named after Jane Austen, Amelia Earhart, Rosalind Franklin, Mary Seacole, Harriet Tubman and Malala Yousafzai.

MailOnline contacted the school to ask why Ms Rowling’s house had been replaced and whether this was related to her views on the trans debate.

After initially saying they would respond, they declined to comment, despite days of opportunity.

King’s High head teacher Dr. Stephen Burley came up with the Big Changemaker Conversation, which eventually resulted in the original four house names being replaced by six new ones.

In happier times this was the house logo flag at King’s High with JK Rowling himself

The six women who now have homes — which are inspiring in their own right — were selected after a school project called the Big Changemaker Conversation.

It was conceived by Dr. Burley and watched students list people who had changed the world for the better.

He said of the name: ‘Changeers are innovators and creative thinkers, eager to learn and open-minded, eager to try new ideas and explore new ways of doing things.

“Changes have a positive impact on others and their communities through inspiring leadership, creative ideas, by demonstrating kindness, compassion, emotional intelligence and empathy.

Legendary actor Dame Judi Dench has also been replaced at the school as a house name

Audrey Hepburn and Emmeline Pankhurst were also house names but are now both gone

“Their commitment to leadership is driven by a sense of others rather than themselves, by a deep-rooted belief in the importance of social responsibility and making a positive contribution to society.”

A long list was reduced to 19 whose portraits were framed in a special gallery along with a mirror.

Neither JK Rowling, Dame Judy, Actress Hepburn or suffragette Pankhurst were among them.

Those 19 were then voted on and six were nominated as the new six house names.

In January, a high school specializing in the performing arts, Ms. Rowling, canceled and replaced her as a house name with her “comments and views on transgender people.”

The Boswells School in Chelmsford, Essex, had honored the writer for one of his school groups, which had also been labeled with the quality of ‘self-discipline’.

But it turned out that she had been replaced in the summer by Olympic hero Dame Kelly Holmes.

The school had announced plans to revise Rowling’s name in July following “requests from students and staff.”

One parent said: ‘This is censorship – JK Rowling is a great example of success through adversity.

“Not everyone thought she should go, unfortunately many schools seem to be doing the same at the moment.”

The school’s issues with Rowling, 56, were revealed in a newsletter seen by MailOnline, with an image of the house logo with the writer’s name erased.

Elsewhere, a university has also issued a substantive warning to students reading the first Harry Potter book about “difficult conversations about gender, race, sexuality, class and identity.”