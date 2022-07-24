Posh is back! Victoria Beckham returns to her roots as she performs Spice Girl tune during karaoke

Victoria Beckham returned to her Posh Spice roots on Saturday when she performed at a karaoke session during a family vacation in France.

The former Spice Girl, 48, was filmed by her husband David pulling out the iconic 1997 song Stop from their album Spiceworld.

The fashion designer looked effortlessly chic in a form-fitting black midi dress as she passionately displayed her vocal talents at a bar in St. Tropez.

Victoria radiated confidence on stage as she remembered all the original moves, with her family filling in as her backing dancers.

Her supportive husband David captioned the footage: ‘Karaoke night with the one and only Posh Spice’

The iconic ’90s girl group consisting of Mel C (Sporty), Mel B (Scary), Geri Horner (Ginger) and Emma Bunton (Baby), reunited for a 2019 tour without Victoria.

But the five girls will finally reunite when Geri turns 50 in September and not only has Emma, ​​Mel B, Mel C and Victoria invited to the lavish bash, the quintet is expected to perform together as a quintet for the first time. since the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.

A source told The sun newspaper: ‘It will be a great evening. It is a seated black tie-do and the theme is Timeless Elegance.

“There will be loads of Geri and her husband Christian’s celeb friends in attendance and, excitingly, Geri is inviting all the Spice Girls, including Victoria.

‘It is held in a Grade II listed Oxfordshire manor house, which is conveniently located just a stone’s throw from David and Victoria’s Cotswolds manor house.

Legends: The Say You’ll Be There singers were formed in 1994 and became the best-selling girl group of all time (pictured in 1997)

The girls can’t wait to get back together and the plan is for all five of them to sing Happy Birthday and take to the stage to play a song with Geri – possibly Wannabe.

“One of the girls turning 50 is a huge deal — they all want to celebrate the occasion in style, and reuniting after a decade seems like the perfect time.”

Mel C previously claimed that there have been ongoing discussions about the return of the Spice Girls.

Superstars: Geri has invited Mel C, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Mel B (clockwise) to the bash and they will perform as a quintet for the first time since the 2012 Olympics

Asked about the possibility of another reunion in December 2021, she said: “I really hope so. We’re talking about it. We talk about it constantly. It was always the plan.

“Two years ago we did these great stadium shows. It was the best thing we’ve ever done. The creative was so incredible. We had the best time.’

The singers of Say You’ll Be There were formed in 1994 and became the best-selling girl group of all time, but Geri suddenly left the band in 1998 and the remaining members went their separate ways in 2000.

All five members reunited for a series of arena shows in 2007, and they reunited to play in 13 stadiums across the UK in 2019, with the exception of Victoria, who declined to participate in a second reunion.