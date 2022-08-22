WhatsNew2Day
Portuguese second-tier player freezes over the ball for an eternity before taking a penalty

No, your screen IS NOT frozen! Portuguese second-class footballer tries out a bizarre penalty technique, freezes over the ball before making the effort

  • Feirense striker Jardel Silva used the bizarre technique twice in the same match
  • The attacker was successful on his first attempt, but unsurprisingly, he then missed
  • The second penalty kick was missed in extra time and the match was 1-1

Published: 12:21, 22 August 2022 | Updated: 12:55, 22 August 2022

Feirense striker Jardel Silva showed a bizarre spot-kick technique in his side’s 1-1 draw with Leixoes in the Portuguese second division.

Silva shot his first penalty in the game using the unorthodox technique before missing a penalty to settle the affair in extra time.

Due to the unique technique, the former youth international of Portugal stood directly above the ball with his standing foot next to the penalty spot.

Jardel Silva pulled the amazing stunt twice - he scored his first but missed his second try

While waiting for the referee’s whistle to take the penalty, Silva kept his right foot behind his body before knocking him down with a small back lift and using the step-in to push him past the seemingly stunned goalkeeper.

Confident after seeing his first technique work perfectly, Silva then rather boldly tried to fool the goalkeeper again using the same unorthodox method.

Unsurprisingly, in the Leixoes, Quentin Beunardeau was wise to make the brutal effort, as the player could only get a limited amount of power behind such a shot.

The attacker is unlikely to have impressed his teammates by missing out on his second try

Silva’s team-mates probably weren’t happy that he pulled the stunt a second time at such a pivotal moment in the game in a match they should have won against a side bottom of the rankings.

Social media was awash with reactions to the effort, with some calling it one of the strangest things they’ve seen on a football field.

“The most bizarre penalty routine I’ve ever seen,” one stunned person wrote on Twitter.

‘No wtf is this nonsense?’ asked another.

Another was a little more critical in their assessment of the stunt, saying that if one of their teammates tried the trick, they would make sure they weren’t on the scene for much longer.

“If my player takes such penalties, you better believe I am taking him from penalties,” they wrote.

Another wrote bluntly on Reddit: “Imagine how confident but also stupid you have to be to do this at the same time.”

It seems unlikely that he will try again.

