Portuguese bishop says conscience clear about abuse claims

LISBON, Portugal (AP) – A senior Portuguese Catholic Church official who has been named in investigations into alleged cover-ups of sexual abuse by priests said on Wednesday his conscience is clear.

The head of the Portuguese Episcopal Conference, Bishop José Ornelas, denied any wrongdoing or improper conduct in the 2011 and 2014 cases. Ornelas also presides over Portugal’s world-famous sanctuary in Fatima.

“I’m not worried,” Ornelas said of the investigations. But he admitted about what happened years ago that “things like this are now treated differently”. He didn’t work out.

Ornelas, authorities recently revealed, is under investigation by the office of Portugal’s Attorney General on suspicion of covering up abused priests in Mozambique, a former Portuguese colony. He is also charged with charges he covered up for a violent priest in northern Portugal several years later.

“There was no cover-up” in those cases, Ornelas told a televised press conference in Fatima, 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of Lisbon, the capital. Ornelas said he had taken “appropriate measures” at the time.

He said he would not elaborate on the cases because “it is time for justice to run its course”.

The scandals about alleged child abuse in the Portuguese church have been flaring up for months.

A lay committee investigating historical child abuse in the Portuguese Catholic Church said Tuesday the problem had been “widespread” in the past and had reached “truly endemic” proportions on some occasions.

The panel has compiled a list of 424 alleged victims. Before the commission began work in January, senior church officials had claimed only a handful of cases had occurred.

The Portuguese president also caused outrage over his on Wednesday comments that seem to shed light of abuse disclosures.

Ornelas acknowledged that the victims found so far by the commission represent “a large number”. He urged other victims to come forward and speak to the committee set up by the Portuguese Episcopal Conference.

“It shames everyone,” Ornelas said of the alleged abuse, admitting the church “isn’t perfect…and I don’t think it ever will be.”

The lay committee wants to give the victims a voice and dignity and “make sure that something that should never have happened, never happens again,” he said.

