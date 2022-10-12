Portugal’s president feels heat from church sex abuse remark

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The Portuguese president is trying to quell a protest over his comments that appear to alleviate revelations that more than 400 people have been victims of child sexual abuse by members of the Portuguese Catholic Church.

A lay commission investigating historical child abuse in the church said Tuesday it has compiled a list of 424 alleged victims dating back to 1950 so far. Hundreds of priests, some of whom have died, are under suspicion.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said of the disclosure: “It doesn’t seem like much to have 400 cases, because in other countries investigating shorter time periods there were thousands of cases.”

Portugal has 10.3 million people.

The head of state’s comment was widely criticized, with accusations that he had no sympathy, and several hours later a statement on the presidential website attempted to clarify his thinking.

The president, he said, “regrets that more people haven’t come forward, as the total doesn’t seem particularly high so far, given the probably sad truth, both in Portugal and around the world.”

The head of state also wants investigations to continue and all evidence to be sent to the attorney general’s office, the statement said.

But the uproar did not stop, prompting Rebelo de Sousa to give separate live interviews to two national broadcasters late at night, where he said things are “very serious”.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa came to the aid of the president on Wednesday, telling reporters he was sure the head of state’s initial comments had been misinterpreted.

The Commission of Inquiry, which started work last January, is still calling on victims to come forward.

Before the panel began its work, senior church officials had claimed that only a handful of abuses had occurred in Portugal.

PART: