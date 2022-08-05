Portugal sets new July heat record, worsening severe drought

A protester carries a water bottle as he marches with others to parliament in warm weather, during a demonstration by unions in Lisbon on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Portugal recorded its warmest July on record last month, the country’s weather service said Friday, 5 August 2022. The heat exacerbated Portugal’s drought, with 45% of the mainland in “extreme drought” – the highest classification – and the rest in “severe” drought, the second highest, by the end of July. Credit: AP Photo/Armando Franca, File



Portugal registered its warmest July ever recorded last month, the country’s weather service said Friday.

The heat exacerbated Portugal’s drought, with 45% of the mainland in “extreme drought” – the highest classification – and the rest in “severe” drought, the second highest, by the end of July.

Many other parts of western Europe also witnessed scorching conditions in early summer, and scientists say climate change will continue to make the weather more extreme.

According to experts, the climate in Southern Europe is changing and is starting to resemble that of North Africa.

The Portuguese Weather Service, known by its acronym IPMA, said July was the warmest since the national records started in 1931.

The average temperature was 25.14 degrees Celsius (77.25 degrees Fahrenheit), it said. That was almost 3 degrees Celsius higher than the expected July average.

National rainfall was 3 millimeters (0.12 inches), which was about 22% of the normal amount, the IMPA said.

