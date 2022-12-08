Portugal ‘play more as a team’ without Cristiano Ronaldo claims international teammate Jose Fonte

<!–

Portugal ‘play more as a team’ without Cristiano Ronaldo according to international teammate Jose Fonte.

The former Manchester United star sat on the bench during Portugal’s 6-1 win over Switzerland in the World Cup round of 16.

Fonte, 38, last played for Portugal in a World Cup play-off against Turkey in March and was included in their provisional squad for Qatar, although he failed to make the final.

Fonte (right) was included in Portugal’s provisional squad for Qatar, but failed to make the cut

As reported by the Portuguese publication A bolasaid Fonte in a podcast: “Portugal has the quality to do this in every game, but we have to be honest – his presence on the pitch alone makes the players of the national team subconsciously and automatically play for him and always give” him the ball.

“For being who he is, for what he’s done and what he’s still capable of.”

“When he’s not there, Portugal plays more as a team and it showed (against Switzerland).

‘They played fluently, without a single point of attention, everyone participated and that was wonderful to see.’

Ronaldo lost his place in the line-up in the wake of his angry reaction to his substitution in their 2-1 defeat to South Korea in the group stage.

Fonte says Goncalo Ramos should keep his place after his hat-trick against Switzerland

His replacement for the game against Switzerland, Goncalo Ramos, secured his claim to the remainder of the tournament with a stunning hat-trick.

Ramos said: ‘We have had success in these years with Cristiano Ronaldo, he was very influential. Goncalo Ramos offers another game proposal and had a perfect evening, we were all happy for him. I hope it stays that way.’

Fonte added that the Benfica striker will not lose his place in the squad, wondering: “How if the boy scored three goals?”

He added that Ronaldo can make a positive contribution from the bench during the tournament.

He said, “You can’t teach a legend like Ronaldo. Ronaldo will always be Ronaldo and in fact for Portugal it is very positive that a player like him comes off the bench – it will be another problem to cause the opponents.

Fernando Santos brought a very strong mentality to the national team. The team has a great ability to defend together. And it will cause offensive problems in any game.

Fonte says Ronaldo could come off the bench to cause trouble for opponents in Qatar

“I believe Portugal will make it to the end of the journey, the World Cup is the title we are missing. Let’s make sure that happens.’

Portuguese boss Santos has a big question about whether Ronaldo will start their quarter-final with Morocco on Saturday.

Reports in Portugal stated that after being told that he would not start the match, Ronaldo had a talk with Santos and made it clear that he was unhappy with his decision not to play him – threatening to pack his bags and to leave Qatar during a ‘tense’ talk, the report claims.

Portugal later responded to the rumors, saying that Ronaldo “is building a unique record every day in the service of the national team and the country, which must be respected and testifies to the unquestionable level of dedication to the national team.”

The vast majority of Portuguese fans do not want Ronaldo to return to Santos’ starting line-up against Morocco, according to a survey conducted by the Portuguese media.