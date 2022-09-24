Portugal 4-0 Czech Republic: Diego Dalot nets a brace as his side run riot in Nations League clash

Portugal stormed to a 4-0 victory over the Czech Republic in their Nations League A Group 2 clash on Saturday thanks to a Diego Dalot double and strikes from Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota.

The win sets up a crunch clash for the Portuguese on Tuesday at home to Spain, who lost 2-1 to visitors Switzerland, knowing a draw will be enough to reach the last four.

Portugal lead the group on 10 points ahead of Spain on eight after five games with a game to play.

Manchester United defender Diego Dalot (pictured) made a ball game against the Czech Republic

Bruno Fernandes (right) joined his Man United teammate Dalot on the scoresheet for Portugal

The Portuguese controlled possession and opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when Rafael Leao swung a cross into the area and Dalot fired past goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.

Fernandes doubled the lead for the visitors in stoppage time at the end of the first half when he burst into the box and converted a cross from close range. Patrik Schick then smashed a penalty over the crossbar for the Czechs just before the break.

Dalot scored his second shortly after the break, with Jota rounding off the scoring in the 82nd minute to leave the 2019 winners in pole position to reach the semi-finals.

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota grabbed the fourth goal of the match for the hosts