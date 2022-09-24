WhatsNew2Day
Portugal 4-0 Czech Republic: Diego Dalot nets a brace as his side run riot in Nations League clash

Sports
By Merry
1664057066 221 Portugal 4 0 Czech Republic Diego Dalot nets a brace as
1664057068 209 Portugal 4 0 Czech Republic Diego Dalot nets a brace as
1664057069 52 Portugal 4 0 Czech Republic Diego Dalot nets a brace as
Portugal 4-0 Czech Republic: Man United defender Diego Dalot creates a thrill as his side run riot in the Nations League with Red Devils team-mate Bruno Fernandes also on the scoresheet… before Liverpool’s Diogo Jota rounds off the scoring.

  • Portugal beat the Czech Republic ahead of the final Nations League match against Spain
  • Manchester United duo Bruno Fernandes and Diego Jota scored for the hosts
  • Liverpool striker Diogo Jota rounded off the scoring in the final ten minutes

By Reuters and Henry Tomlinson For Mailonline

Published: 22:55, 24 September 2022 | Up to date: 22:55, 24 September 2022

Portugal stormed to a 4-0 victory over the Czech Republic in their Nations League A Group 2 clash on Saturday thanks to a Diego Dalot double and strikes from Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota.

The win sets up a crunch clash for the Portuguese on Tuesday at home to Spain, who lost 2-1 to visitors Switzerland, knowing a draw will be enough to reach the last four.

Portugal lead the group on 10 points ahead of Spain on eight after five games with a game to play.

Manchester United defender Diego Dalot (pictured) made a ball game against the Czech Republic
Bruno Fernandes (right) joined his Man United teammate Dalot on the scoresheet for Portugal
The Portuguese controlled possession and opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when Rafael Leao swung a cross into the area and Dalot fired past goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.

Fernandes doubled the lead for the visitors in stoppage time at the end of the first half when he burst into the box and converted a cross from close range. Patrik Schick then smashed a penalty over the crossbar for the Czechs just before the break.

Dalot scored his second shortly after the break, with Jota rounding off the scoring in the 82nd minute to leave the 2019 winners in pole position to reach the semi-finals.

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota grabbed the fourth goal of the game for the hosts
The defeat means that the Czech Republic now faces relegation from League A in the Nations League
