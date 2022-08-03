Portrait of Samuel Johnson wins the Archibald Prize people’s choice award

Artist Jeremy Eden has won the Archibald Prize People’s Choice Award with a portrait of actor and philanthropist Samuel Johnson.

A record 35,268 gallery visitors voted for the 2022 award, the highest number since the award was first presented in 1988.

Eden said he was ecstatic to win the popular vote in his second straight year as an Archibald finalist.

“It’s changed my life…I just hope I can grow with it and be one of those people who comes here every year,” he told AAP.

Even being a finalist meant more commissions, and he hopes Wednesday’s win will lead to representation for the gallery.

“I went from an up and coming artist with nothing to support me, to people who kind of knew who I am, which is beautiful.”

The Sydney-based performer first met Johnson in 2021 while the actor was recovering from a near-fatal car accident.

He was wearing a neck brace when they first spoke on a video call, and the couple valued their shared experience of losing close relatives to cancer.

Eden’s mother died of the disease in 2008, while Johnson co-founded the cancer charity Love Your Sister with his brother Connie before she passed away in 2017.

The winning portrait shows Johnson with a photo of Eden’s mother Annette, after the actor encouraged Eden to include his personal story in the portrait.

The painter flew to Melbourne for a live interview with Johnson, then worked six hours a day for ten weeks to finish the portrait.

“People have spoken and they loved Jeremy the most,” Johnson said in a statement.

“He is an extraordinary storyteller, has a big heart and he so fully deserves this recognition.”

The announcement was made on Wednesday at the NSW Art Gallery.

Love your Sister has raised more than $15 million for cancer research.

The Archibald, Wynne and Sulman awards will be on display at the gallery until August 28, and the Archibald finalists will tour regional Victoria and NSW through July 2023.