Portland is America’s whitest large city – with 66.4% of its population Caucasian

Portland, one of America’s most vigilante cities and the center of the Black Lives Matter movement, is also the whitest among cities with a population of more than 200,000, new census data has revealed.

The data says 66.4 percent of the city’s residents identify as non-Hispanic white. That’s more than four percent more than runner-up Omaha, where 62.2 percent identify as white.

In 2000, more than 75 percent of Portland’s residents were white, meaning that the number of white residents is declining, but it is still comfortably the whitest city in America.

Detroit is the city with the fewest white residents, among America’s most populous cities. The city’s black population is close to 80 percent.

Portland’s most populous nonwhite residents are the city’s Latino, 11.1 percent, and Asian, 8.0 percent, communities. The city’s black community accounts for only 5.7 percent of the population.

The black population of Portland has barely changed since 2010. The largest black community is located in the north and northeast parts of the city, but still represents only 11 percent of those neighborhoods’ demographics.

In addition, the city boasts high levels of incarceration, murder, poverty, and high school dropout rates among its black community.

In the summer of 2020, as Black Lives Matter protests engulfed the United States, both New York Times and Los Angeles Times ran a feature on the irony of America’s whitest city becoming an epicenter for the movement.

The LA Times article includes the line: ‘Portland no longer has a distinctively black neighborhood.’

In terms of overall diversity, the city ranks 369th out of 501 cities in the United States.

By 2030, Portland will no longer be predominantly white after being overtaken by Asian and Latino populations, according to The Oregonian.

It will likely be replaced by Omaha, Nebraska, a city where 62.2 percent of residents identify as white.

The city is experiencing an increase in violent crime in the city, which recorded a record 90 homicides in 2021, shattering the previous record of 66 set three decades ago.

So far this year, Portland is on pace to match last year’s homicide record.

As of this week, the city has recorded 68 homicides in 2022, nearly matching the 69 homicides recorded at the same time last year, according to police data.

Like many democratically-led cities in the United States, Portland is experiencing a homeless crisis

Demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland

Black Lives Matter protesters in Detroit in May 2022, the city has the fewest white residents of any metropolitan area in the United States

The Oregon report examines how the state’s segregationist history has contributed to Portland’s modern high white population.

Melanie Billings-Yun of Portland State University told the paper: ‘Oregon was built on a racist policy… and it was a very unfriendly city to minority populations.’

She continued: ‘As the city grew more people started to move in, many of the racist laws are gone but the legacy of the old laws can still be seen. And part of that legacy is this form of government that we have.’

When Oregon became a state in 1859, it was a “whites only” state. It was not until well into the 20th century that the state accepted black people as residents.

The data reveals that the most diverse communities in the US are in the suburbs of Washington DC and Las Vegas, while New York City is the most diverse metropolitan area, followed by San Jose, Oakland, San Francisco and Boston.

The city with the highest percentage of black residents is Greenville, Mississippi, a city of less than 30,000. Over 83 percent of citizens in the city identify as black.

The whitest state in America is Maine. The cities of Portland and South Portland in the state are both more than 85 percent white. Neither is counted among America’s most populous cities.

In addition to being the city with the fewest white residents, Detroit is also the most segregated city in the United States, WXYZ reported in 2021. The vast majority of Detroit’s black community lives in the city, while the city’s suburbs are 68 percent white.

There are about 7,800 homeless people living on the streets in Detroit. On the positive side, Detroit has seen a drop in homicides in 2022.

Portland has one of the most desolate cities in the United States, as rising crime and homelessness scare away locals and tourists alike. But now the crisis has spread beyond the city center and into the quiet suburbs, forcing many to leave.

These homeless camps are now becoming a fixture in the suburbs, where the city is forced to conduct sweeps on a regular basis.

The most recent sweep occurred a week ago, when Portland’s Rapid Response Bio-Clean team cleared out a large homeless encampment at Southeast 80th Avenue and Rhine Street

The site — located at the corner of the South Tabor and Foster-Powell neighborhoods — had been reported by residents numerous times this summer, but nothing was ever done. Until now.

But it’s a little too late for lifelong residents Bruce and Rebecca ‘Becky’ Philip, who told DailyMail.com they are ‘done with Portland’ because of the increasing number of homeless encampments that have seeped into the suburbs from the centre.

“I’ve been here 65 years, but I’m done,” Bruce Philip said. “I’m done with Portland.”

“What’s to say, they move in, take over the neighborhood, do their drugs, play their loud music and make a mess,” he said, adding that the homeless crisis has not just destroyed a few neighborhoods, but all of Portland.

The couple also pointed out that the celebration of the homeless camps – like the one held in August – is not the final solution and has not changed their minds about moving.

“The city comes in and cleans it up and two weeks later they come back,” Bruce Philip said. ‘It’s a vicious cycle and I’m done.’

Local estate agent George Patterson told DailyMail.com that the homeless encampments encroaching on residents’ front lawns is a topic that comes up with his clients ‘every day’ and that deals are falling through homes for sale in the area.

In one case, an early offer on a three-bedroom home is asking close to $700,000 near a sanctioned homeless camp called Multnomah Village.

“We had an early offer on a home, but it fell through and there was some concern with the village of Multnomah,” Patterson said.

‘I can say [homeless encampments] certainly affects property values.’