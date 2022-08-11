Portland Hospital, where Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham gave birth, pays out after baby’s death

Heartbroken parents who lost their baby in an exclusive private hospital when he suffered catastrophic and ‘preventable’ brain injuries have been awarded benefits.

Diane and Andreas Kolbe, from West London, paid £15,000 for Diane to give birth at The Portland Hospital, where Meghan Markle had given birth to son Archie a few months earlier.

Andreas, 43, a banking investment analyst, and French teacher Diane, 37, had opted for an inductive birth after complications during the delivery of their first child, Louis in Portland in 2016.

Baby Raphael suffered catastrophic brain injury after medics failed to notice there was no trace of a heartbeat

“It was considered safer to have a planned release because Louis had been large and difficult to deliver. We didn’t expect any problems with an induced labor,” Diane said.

The couple said they were “relaxed” ahead of the birth of second son Raphael on August 9, 2019.

But at 3 a.m. that afternoon, a heart monitor intended to be attached to his mother’s abdomen was removed for 30 minutes by an obstetrician with 20 years of experience.

When it was reattached, there was no trace of baby Raphael’s heartbeat.

During that time, his body had prolapsed against his umbilical cord, cutting off the crucial oxygen supply to his brain.

Mr Kolbe said: ‘Later we remembered what the midwife had said about being able to deliver babies with her eyes closed. It was a strange statement to make and it clearly wasn’t the case.

Diane and Andreas Kolbe opted for an artificial birth after complications during the delivery of their first child Louis at The Portland in 2016

“Raphael should have been watched continuously. And if it couldn’t be done with a belt in place, then a portable device should have been used.”

The cardiotocography (CTG) band was removed around the time an anesthesiologist came to move Ms. Kolbe’s epidural pain management line.

Minutes later, the baby was delivered lifeless before being resuscitated and rushed to the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit, where staff refrigerated Raphael to reduce brain damage caused by the oxygen starvation.

He was then rushed to the neonatal ward of the NHS Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, where scans confirmed severe brain damage.

The couple were informed that Raphael, who was born full-term with a weight of three and a half kilos, would die shortly after the life support was removed.

Private Portland Hospital in London’s West End is a favorite with celebrities and royals alike

Portland maternity packages start from £15,000 and can cost up to £20,000

He was transferred to a hospital closer to his parents’ home, where he died six weeks later on September 22.

“We were told that if Raphael had been monitored continuously, the cardiotocography heart monitoring band would have picked him up in need,” his mother said. “Then it would have been delivered right away.”

Ms. Kolbe still suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder three years after Raphael’s death and has not returned to work.

She is now seven months pregnant and is due to give birth at an NHS hospital.

She said, “Because of what I’ve been through – both of us – it was hard to try again for a baby. We will never forget Raphael.’

The Portland – famous for celebs and royal births – has been hit by fatal flaws before. These led to the deaths of two mothers and a grieving husband was awarded £750,000 in damages.

And in 2014, Premier League star Jake Livermore lost his baby boy to a heart monitoring error.

After three years of legal wrangling, Mr. and Mrs. Kolbe reached a settlement in February 2022 with HCA Healthcare, which runs the hospital, before a legal proceeding was issued.

Their lawyers at the London office of Leigh Day have been working with HCA lawyers since April 2020.

An investigation into the death of baby Raphael lasted more than a year, from November 5, 2019 to January 5, 2021.

The investigation ended on February 8, 2021 and found that his medical cause of death was respiratory failure and severe neonatal hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy.

London’s exclusive hospital said it has implemented ‘learning’ since the events of 2019

West London Coroner Lydia Brown said in her conclusion: ‘During the induced labor his condition was not properly monitored from 1500 hours and not at all during the epidural re-insertion.

‘A prolapse of the umbilical cord occurred, causing compression of the umbilical cord and spasm and leading to hypoxic brain injury that was not survivable.

“An earlier acknowledgment of this obstetric emergency would have allowed for an immediate delivery and likely a different outcome.”

The coroner added that “during the investigation the evidence revealed matters of concern” and said “in my view there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken”.

The couple’s lawyer Angharad Vaughan of Leigh Day said: ‘Raphael’s death was a completely preventable tragedy that took place at London’s leading private maternity hospital.

“While the hospital admitted responsibility for Raphael’s death at a relatively early stage, the obstructive approach caused it to take another 20 months to reach a reasonable settlement of the legal claim, which left Andreas and Diane alone suffering. but worsened.

A spokesman for The Portland said: ‘The hospital conducted a thorough investigation into the events at the time and has been implementing what has been learned ever since.

“Patient safety is our number one priority, and we are absolutely committed to maintaining the highest standards of robust auditing and training, and fostering a culture of learning from incidents, as they occur.”