Portland college freshman dies and two injured after masonry column holding up hammocks collapses

A freak accident occurred on the first day of class at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, when a 19-year-old boy was killed and two others injured when a hammock attached to a masonry column collapsed.

The male student, whose name has not yet been released, was a new freshman at the liberal arts college.

Two 18-year-old women were taken to hospital by ambulance. One of the teens suffered a abdominal injury and the other an arm injury. KOIN News reported.

The freak accident happened around 8:15 p.m. Monday evening at a central location on campus. Six students were lounging on three different hammocks attached to the columns when one of the columns collapsed and fell on the students.

Witnesses at the scene told police they tried to resuscitate the young man after the motorcade fell, but he had died at the scene.

The Lewis & Clark liberal arts college’s rural campus, located in Portland Oregon, has a student population of 2,000. The tragedy that killed a student and injured two others took place at a central location on campus. Monday was the first day of fall classes

The university released a statement late Monday night sharing the tragic accident with students and teachers at the school.

Lewis & Clark officials released a statement late Monday: “We are devastated to report that earlier this evening a tragic accident occurred on the university campus in which one of our students was killed and two others injured,”

“We are in the process of contacting the families of the students and will report more information as it becomes available. We are deeply saddened by the shocking loss of a member of our community.”

Monday was the first day of classes at Lewis & Clark College, a liberal arts college in Portland, Oregon, with about 2,000 students.