Port silos crack and fall near Beirut waterfront as protesters mark two years since deadly blast

Thousands of protesters marched in tears in the Lebanese capital on Thursday, celebrating two years since a catastrophic explosion in the port of Beirut, with chants denouncing the government’s failure to discover the truth behind the explosion.

In stark reminder of the disaster, several grain silos badly damaged by the blast collapsed on Thursday afternoon, just hundreds of yards from where the crowds gathered on the city’s waterfront.

The concrete silos ruptured and fell after several weeks of burning, sending a cloud of smoke and dust into the air. Protesters covered their mouths in disbelief.

“Seeing the smoke coming out – especially that I was here during the blast – conjures up a very bad memory. It was the same smoke that came up to the sky from the silos,” said 31-year-old protester Samer al-Khoury.

The protesters, dressed in T-shirts with blood-red handprints, marched from the Lebanese Ministry of Justice to the city’s waterfront and then to the parliament in central Beirut.

The explosion damaged parts of the city on August 4, 2020, killing at least 220 people. One of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history was caused by huge stockpiles of ammonium nitrate kept at the harbor site and neglected since 2013.

“It’s important for me to be here today because it’s very important for us to demand justice and responsibility for what happened,” said Stephanie Moukheiber, 27, a Lebanese woman who has lived in Canada for the past ten years and decided to spend the summer in Lebanon.

“What happened was not a mistake, it was a bloodbath. It destroyed an entire city.”

Several senior officials have been charged with responsibility, but to date none have been held accountable – symptomatic, critics say, of a ruling elite paralyzed by corruption and under whose watch Lebanon has plunged into political and economic crisis.









Lebanon’s current president, Michel Aoun, said days after the explosion that he had been warned about the chemical stores in the port and asked the security chiefs to do what is necessary.

The then prime minister also said he was aware – but no one warned the population about the dangers of the materials. The investigation into the explosion has been suspended for more than six months.

At a mass to commemorate the victims on Thursday, Lebanon’s top Christian cleric, Patriarch Beshara al-Rai, said God “condemned” officials who blocked the domestic inquiry and reiterated the call for an international inquiry.

“What more do you want, what more than this crime of the century, to act?” said Rai, who retains significant political influence in Lebanon’s sectarian power-sharing system.

Shia Hezbollah and its ally Amal were the main opponents of the investigation, accusing the leading judge of bias after he indicted high-ranking politicians of the Amal movement and sought to question other top security and political officials.

The investigation has been stalled for months due to the refusal of an Amal-backed minister to sign an administrative decree.

Amal and Hezbollah both made statements on Sunday calling for an end to the politicization of the case and said they support a transparent investigation.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech on Thursday evening that “the solution is for this judge to resign and another credible judge be appointed.”

Families of victims have also urged the UN Human Rights Council to launch an international inquiry and protested outside the French embassy in Beirut on Thursday, urging Paris to support an external inquiry.

Human Rights Watch researcher Aya Majzoub, along with protesters, said France has blocked attempts to launch an external investigation for political reasons.

In an interview published Wednesday with the French-language Lebanese daily L’Orient Le Jour, French President Emmanuel Macron said he had proposed an international inquiry to the Lebanese authorities but that they had opted for a local inquiry instead.

“It is a sovereign choice that France and the countries that are friends with Lebanon have respected,” he said, adding that the Lebanese investigation must be resumed and run its course.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday was “two years without justice”, and in a Twitter message called for “an impartial, thorough and transparent investigation” – a plea echoed by the European Union delegation in Beirut.

Pope Francis also said on Wednesday that he hoped the people of Lebanon could be comforted by justice over the blast, saying “the truth can never be hidden”.

“The scars are still there. Internally, externally,” said Omar Jheir, the 42-year-old owner of a coffee shop in Beirut, badly damaged by the explosion.

“Especially (because) we haven’t seen justice yet.”

