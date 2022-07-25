Port of Oakland resumes operations as truckers continue to protest for a SECOND week

The Port of Oakland in California has resumed as truck drivers protesting a looming labor law go on strike for a second week.

All maritime terminals were operating normally on Monday after hundreds of truck drivers blocked access to the port, preventing ships from unloading at the main shipping hub and causing further disruption to the tense supply chain.

Freight goes in and out of the port, officials confirmed to DailyMail.com, but noted the multi-day shutdown caused a significant backlog.

Shocking photos taken over the weekend showed rows of stacked shipping containers with nowhere to go and an armada of fully loaded freighters lined up, unable to unload their cargo.

Officials say it will take time to fully recover from the shutdown, but the port is working to clear the backlog and hopes to formulate a plan later this week to move forward.

Meanwhile, some truck drivers returned to the port on Monday to protest Assembly Bill 5 – a 2019 law requiring certain industries to classify independent contractors as regular workers on benefits – but have limited their demonstration to the designated free speech zone.

The Port of Oakland in California has resumed as truck drivers protesting a looming labor law go on strike for a second week. Shocking photos taken Saturday showed half a dozen fully loaded cargoes waiting outside the harbor

All maritime terminals were operating normally on Monday, officials confirmed to DailyMail.com. Cargo-loaded freighters waiting to unload in Oakland Harbor are pictured Saturday

Independent truck drivers have been blocking road access to the port since last week, preventing ships from unloading at the main shipping hub. Protesters will be photographed on Monday

The protests started two weeks ago, when hundreds of independent truck drivers picked up the gates and blocked other drivers from moving cargo in and out of terminals in the Port of Oakland.

Protesters took a break during the weekend that coincided with the reduced weekend activity of the port.

The truck drivers previously said the protest would continue “indefinitely”, despite port officials telling them they had until Monday to end their blockade.

The port claims that although some protesters returned on Monday, they had set up their pickets in the delegated area.

The truckers are in regular talks with port authorities and hope to get the attention of lawmakers and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The protests started two weeks ago, when hundreds of independent truck drivers picked up the gates and blocked other drivers from moving cargo in and out of terminals in the Port of Oakland. Blocked load is pictured on Saturday

Officials say it will take time to fully recover from the shutdown, but the port is working to clear the backlog and hopes to formulate a plan this week. Protesters will be photographed on Monday

Port officials say some truck drivers returned Monday to continue protesting Assembly Bill 5, but restricted their demonstration to the designated free speech zone (pictured)

Truckers against AB5 claim that the law has ruined their autonomy and turned the way they do business upside down. They also say that the law requires them to spend thousands of dollars on insurance and equipment rental such as chassis to remain independent.

A federal appeals court ruled last year that AB5 applies to some 70,000 truck drivers who qualify as employees of companies that hire them rather than independent contractors.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters called it a “huge win” for exploited truck drivers, claiming that AB5 aims to tackle labor abuse and get companies to hire drivers as employees – which would allow them to join trade unions and collective bargaining with employers.

But the California Trucking Association, which sued the law, argued it could make it more difficult for independent drivers who own their own trucks and work on their own hours to make a living by forcing them to be classified as employees.

The legal battle has stalled enforcement of the law for more than two years, but the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review the case on June 30, paving the way for moving forward.

Photos showed rows of stacked shipping containers with nowhere to go on Thursday, and an armada of fully loaded freighters lined up in the harbor with nowhere to unload their cargo.

The truck drivers (pictured Friday) also say the law requires them to spend thousands of dollars on insurance and equipment rental such as chassis to remain independent.

Truckers against AB5 argue that the law has ruined their autonomy and turned the way they do business upside down. The protesters are pictured Monday in the designated free speech zone

Oakland Police Captain Clay Burch speaks with truck drivers protesting AB5 state labor law Friday as demonstrations halt operations in Port of Oakland

The Port of Oakland is a major hub for California’s more than $20 billion in agricultural exports, including almonds, dairy products and wine.

Operations at the Northern California port nearly came to a halt last week after protesters used pickets and tractor-trailers to block terminal gates.

Work on ships and docks slowed after cargo flows stopped and hundreds of members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) refused to cross blockade lines for security reasons.

The eighth-busiest U.S. seaport for containers — which also handles imports such as coffee, electronics and manhole covers — was already clearing a pandemic-fueled cargo backup before truck protests began.

The protests in Oakland followed earlier this month actions in the country’s two main seaports, Los Angeles and Long Beach in Southern California. The three California ports handle about half of the country’s container freight volume.