Port Melbourne Beach horror as body of woman found

A woman’s body has been recovered from the water on a popular Melbourne beach.

A hiker discovered the lifeless body along Port Melbourne beach at 9:20 a.m. Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the scene and assisted by the water police to remove the body from the water.

An officer was seen pulling the woman onto the sand before a blue tarp was placed over her body.

The body is said to have been found near the Port Melbourne Yacht Club and Station Pier.

Police cordoned off the beach as bystanders watched in terror from the sidewalk.

Victoria Police told Daily Mail Australia that an investigation is underway.

The circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are being investigated.

The woman’s family has not yet been notified of her death.

Police cordoned off the beach as bystanders watched in horror from the sidewalk