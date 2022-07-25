WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Port Hedland fire: Mother charged over fire which killed three children

Australia
By Jacky

Mother is accused of murdering her three children – aged five months, 7 and 10 – in a horror house fire

  • The children – boys aged five months, 7 years old and girl aged 10 – died in the fire

By Kevin Airs for Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

The mother of three children who died in a house fire in Port Hedland, Western Australia, has been charged with murder.

Margaret Dale Hawke, 36, has been charged with the murder of her 10-year-old daughter, seven-year-old son and five-month-old son appear before the Perth Magistrates Court today.

The children’s charred bodies were found in the smoking ruins of the house last Tuesday after firefighters finally got it under control.

Margaret Dale Hawke, 36, has been charged with the murder of her 10-year-old daughter, seven-year-old son and five-month-old son and will appear in Perth Magistrates Court today

Margaret Dale Hawke, 36, has been charged with the murder of her 10-year-old daughter, seven-year-old son and five-month-old son and will appear in Perth Magistrates Court today

The children's charred bodies were found in the smoking ruins of the house last Tuesday after firefighters finally got it under control.

The children’s charred bodies were found in the smoking ruins of the house last Tuesday after firefighters finally got it under control.

Dozens of neighbors rushed to the house in an attempt to help before emergency services arrived, smashing windows and using garden hoses in an attempt to save the children.

The mother has been charged with three murders and one count of criminal fire damage.

Hawke was hospitalized at Hedland Health Campus after the fire and was flown to Perth last Thursday for further specialist treatment.

More to follow

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Foot-and-mouth disease…

Jacky

Nutritionist Kate Llewellyn-Waters…

Jacky

NSW MP Prue Car reveals kidney cancer…

Jacky
1 of 3,053

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More