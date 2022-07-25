Port Hedland fire: Mother charged over fire which killed three children

The mother of three children who died in a house fire in Port Hedland, Western Australia, has been charged with murder.

Margaret Dale Hawke, 36, has been charged with the murder of her 10-year-old daughter, seven-year-old son and five-month-old son appear before the Perth Magistrates Court today.

The children’s charred bodies were found in the smoking ruins of the house last Tuesday after firefighters finally got it under control.

Dozens of neighbors rushed to the house in an attempt to help before emergency services arrived, smashing windows and using garden hoses in an attempt to save the children.

The mother has been charged with three murders and one count of criminal fire damage.

Hawke was hospitalized at Hedland Health Campus after the fire and was flown to Perth last Thursday for further specialist treatment.

