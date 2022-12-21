Port Hedland fire: Margaret Hawke admits triple murder

Margaret Dale Hawke, 36, has been charged with the murder of her 10-year-old daughter, seven-year-old son and five-month-old son and is due to appear in Perth Magistrates Court today

A mother has admitted to killing her three children who died in a house fire in the Western Australian town of Port Hedland.

A 10-year-old girl and two boys aged seven and five months were found dead at the Anderson St property by firefighters responding to the blaze on 19 July.

The children are not mentioned for cultural reasons.

Their mother, Margaret Dale Hawke, 36, was charged with three counts of murder and one count of criminal damage by fire.

Court records show that she pleaded guilty to all charges at an appearance in Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Hawke was remanded in custody and could face life if convicted next year.

Hawke was hospitalized at Hedland Health Campus after the fire before being flown to Perth for further specialist treatment.

Dozens of neighbors rushed to the house to help before emergency services arrived, smashing windows and using garden hoses in an attempt to save the children

The fire sent shock waves through the community of Port Hedland in WA’s Pilbara region.

Support services were provided in the city by government agencies.

In a statement earlier this year, the Hawke family said they were going through a “very traumatic grieving process” and asked for their privacy to be respected.

“We are quietly paying tribute to our 3 little angels and just supporting each other at this time,” they said.

“Please let’s do this without adding to our grief.”