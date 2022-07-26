Port Hedland fire: Margaret Hawke accused of burning her three children including baby son to death

A mother faces court over the murder of her three children after they were killed in a house fire in the Western Australian city of Port Hedland.

A 10-year-old girl and two boys aged seven and five months were found dead at the Anderson St property by firefighters responding to the blaze on July 19.

Dozens of neighbors rushed to the house to help before emergency services arrived, smashing windows and using garden hoses in an attempt to save the children.

A 10-year-old girl and two boys, ages seven and five, were found dead in the Anderson St.

Margaret Dale Hawke, 36, was charged with the murder of her 10-year-old daughter, seven-year-old son and five-month-old son when she appeared in Perth Magistrates Court

Their mother, Margaret Dale Hawke, 36, has been charged on three counts of murder and one count of criminal fire damage. The children are not mentioned for cultural reasons.

She briefly appeared before the Perth Magistrates Court on Tuesday but was not required to speak except to confirm that she understood the charges against her.

Hawke, who was denied bail from police and has not yet pleaded with her charges, was taken into custody on August 31 to appear before Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court.

She appeared in person at the hearing and waved to a supporter in the public gallery.

Hawke was hospitalized at Hedland Health Campus after the fire before being flown 1500km south to Perth for further specialist treatment.

Neighbors had described her as a loving and loving mother who often shared sweet messages with her children online, describing them as her “everything.”

She had swore on social media to ‘do the best’ [she] can’ in raising them.

The fire sent shockwaves through the community of Port Hedland, in the Pilbara region of WA.

Police and firefighters rushed to Anderson Street in Port Hedland, 1,000 miles north of Perth, Western Australia, at around 4:45 p.m. last Tuesday when witnesses reported a house had gone up in flames.

In the city, support services are provided by government agencies.

In a statement Friday night, the Hawke family said they were going through a “very traumatic grieving process” and asked for their privacy to be respected.

“We are quietly paying tribute to our three little angels and just supporting each other right now,” they said.

“Please let us do this without adding to our sorrow.”