Port Hedland family break silence after three children discovered dead after house fire

The family of three children who died in a horrific house fire in Western Australia say they are unable to put into words their shocking loss.

The children – aged five months, seven and ten – were found dead after their home on Anderson Street in Port Hedland went up in flames on Tuesday.

The children were locked in a bedroom behind a locked door that “they couldn’t open” when the fire broke out, 9News reported.

Their family released a statement on Friday asking people not to speculate and comment on the events surrounding the deaths of their “beautiful children.”

Family of three children killed in horrific house fire in Western Australia say they can’t put into words their shocking loss

“Our family is going through a very traumatic grieving process,” the family said.

“We ask people to respect our cultural protocols and not to mention our children’s names or share their images without our permission.

“Some of the stories and actions in the media have been insensitive at a time when our family is just trying to deal with the reality of this loss.”

The callousness only added to the family’s grief and trauma, they said. With an ongoing investigation, they asked people to respect that process.

“We are quietly paying tribute to our three little angels and just supporting each other right now,” they said.

“Please let us do this without adding to our sorrow.”

The community of Port Hedland is in shock after the deaths of the three children.

Dozens of neighbors rushed to the house in an attempt to help before emergency services arrived, smashing windows and using garden hoses in an attempt to save the children.

Their mother Margaret Hawke was hospitalized at Hedland Health Campus and flown to Perth on Thursday for further specialist treatment. No charges have been filed.

Ms Hawke has been described as a loving and loving mother and often shared sweet messages with her children online, describing them as her ‘everything’ and vowing to ‘do the best’ [she] can’ in raising them.

Their mother Margaret Hawke was hospitalized at Hedland Health Campus and was flown to Perth on Thursday for further specialist treatment

Police tape deposited after the tragic house fire Tuesday afternoon (photo)

She was seen hugging and kissing the children as she picked them up from school just hours before the inferno set in.

“Margy is a loving mother and has never been anything but that, a loving mother,” said one relative.

“She is gentle, loving, kind and great with the kids, a good mother.”

Local Superintendent Kim Massam said detectives and forensic officers were working “feverishly” to determine what had happened.

“Letting three children die in a fire is something I have never experienced in my experience,” said the experienced police officer.

“It’s terrible, terrible that this has happened. The WA Police Department will get to the bottom of this investigation, we will provide the answers the community is looking for, but we will need time to do it in a professional, competent manner.”