Porsche thief livestreams police chase saying ‘I need a cone’: Heatherbrae Bunnings Hunter

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A car thief who led police in a series of high-speed wild chases livestreamed himself in a video played in court and told him to smoke a ‘cone’ to calm down.

Scott Williams was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday at Batemans Bay Local Court for stealing a Porsche in Brisbane and taking it on a joyride all the way to Newcastle while on parole on other driver’s licenses.

He was clocked at over 200 km/h while rushing from officer after they began chasing him in June along the Pacific Highway from Coolongolook, inland from Foster in northern NSW.

“My anxiety levels are fucking peaking after the police chase,” he told an unnamed passenger in a clip shown in court.

“Word, I need a fucking cone, yeah,” he continues about the drug cannabis.

During the massive police chase, Scott Williams livestreamed a conversation he had with a passenger

“Oi, mate give us a cone because…yeah, we just got out of two police chases,” the passenger says.

“Three, including the helicopter,” Williams replies.

“Oh yes, ha ha ha,” says the passenger.

Shocked onlookers also recorded Williams driving precariously around a parking lot to evade police outside a Bunnings store in Heatherbrae in the NSW Hunter region.

Startled shoppers jump out of the way of the black luxury car as Williams weaves around parked vehicles at high speed.

Shortly after, the Porsche is caught driving off the road and eventually comes to a stop before officers rush toward Williams and arrest him.

He was charged with 11 offenses over the pursuit, car theft and a separate incident of theft.

Williams was sentenced to four years in prison with a two-year non-parole period

The Porsche is filmed swinging precariously around parked cars, narrowly missing bystanders as it evades police in a car park in Bunnings

The court heard Williams left home at a young age, but finds support from his 17-year-old fiancée Montana and her mother.

Williams faced up to 20 years in prison.

When sentenced to four years in prison, with a two-year non-parole period, the magistrate said he took into account his young age and medical problems.

Attorney Geoffrey Knox, who represented Williams in court, said his… client had thought about his actions, 9News reported.

“He now admits that he put other people at risk, but at the time he didn’t think about it,” Mr Knox said.