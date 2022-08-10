Porsche driver Richard Pusey kept asking Victoria Police to see photos of dead officers

<!–

Victoria Police Department declined repeated requests from Porsche driver Richard Pusey to see graphics of dead and dying officers during a showdown over photos shared online.

Pusey reportedly attached four photos of the deadly 2020 Eastern Freeway crash to a complaint about a $2.2 million insurance claim last November.

But when interviewed about the allegation and later charged, the officers refused to show Pusey the photos they said had been posted, saying they were too graphic.

Pusey, who uses she/she pronouns, was indicted in February this year for using a carriage service to offend a complaint addressed to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority.

They also pleaded not guilty to the same charges for a profile photo allegedly used in a Google review of the Porsche Center Melbourne in February this year, and for committing offenses while on bail.

Four officers were killed when a truck collided with them on the side of the highway where they ran over Pusey, who escaped injuries.

The Google photo showed Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor on the roof of the Porsche.

Pusey’s interview was played Wednesday during a controversial hearing in the Sunshine Magistrates Court.

During the interview, Pusey, who represents herself, repeatedly asked for copies of the photos that police claim they have used.

‘Show me what was sent. Show me what you claim to have sent,” Pusey asked.

“How can I say anything if you don’t show me the picture?”

Officers replied that the images were too graphic.

Pusey accused the officers of harassment, playing games and refusing to answer questions about their insurance.

Pusey appeared in court on Wednesday and repeatedly asked police to show him the images he had sent

A claim against a Porsche Insurance policy was dismissed in March 2021, prompting Pusey, according to police, to complain to AFCA that “nobody wants to take ownership of the claim” and seek $2.2 million in damages.

“A truck has mowed down four heroic road safety officers … it destroyed a black Porsche and now these bastards (the insurers) are not paying,” they claim, wrote Pusey.

Officers asked Pusey if they believed that a reasonable person seeing those photos wouldn’t find them offensive.

“I had to see it,” Pusey replied.

‘Lots of people took pictures, it’s all over the internet, man. It’s not my photo.’

An anonymous tip led police to the Google review, which says “when you spend $330k to $550k on a car, you expect to be able to extend the warranty on the car.” Not here at Porsche Center Melbourne’.

Pusey will have a chance to respond to the allegations when the hearing for magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz resumes in September.