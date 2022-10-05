Porsche driver on Melbourne Citylink escapes after plank of wood crashes through his windscreen

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A 71-year-old Porsche driver and his 70-year-old passenger narrowly escaped serious injury after a plank of wood crashed through the car’s windscreen in what police called a ‘lucky escape’.

The couple were driving their Macan SUV along Melbourne’s Citylink freeway on the morning of September 20 when the wooden plank smashed through their windscreen at around 10am.

The pair were traveling at 80km/h between Brunswick and Moreland Roads when the object struck their vehicle, damaging the bonnet and partially entering the cabin through the windscreen.

The male driver received a black eye, while the woman was unharmed from the accident.

A 71-year-old Porsche driver was left with a black eye while his 70-year-old passenger was injured in a ‘lucky escape’ after a plank of wood smashed through their windscreen (above)

Police are investigating the cause of the terrifying crash and want to speak to any witnesses who saw the wooden plank impale the vehicle (above)

Chief Constable Adam West described the incident as a ‘lucky escape’.

Pictures show the expensive car with a massive dent in the bonnet and remnants of the plank hanging out of the shattered windscreen.

However, neither of the pair saw where the plank came from.

Victoria Police are investigating the crash and would like to speak to any witnesses.

Anyone with relevant information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.