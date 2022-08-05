Porn star whose 32JJ boob implant EXPLODED shares gross clip of her draining pus from her own breast

British adult actress Sophie Anderson’s latest attempt at surgery to restore her 32JJ bust has gone horribly wrong when she revealed the condition of her left breast in a shocking social media clip.

Disgusting footage shows a pornstar squeezing pus from a hole in her chest after a boob job went horribly wrong.

Sophie Anderson, a prolific British adult actress who claims she has slept with tens of thousands of men, previously flew to the US to get 32JJ silicone breast implants.

But the mother of four, 34, claims an infection caused the implant in her left breast to burst out of her breast, forcing her to seek reconstructive surgery.

This procedure, performed in Belgium, has resulted in a deformed and swollen nippleless breast.

Ms. Anderson has not revealed exactly what went wrong in the latest procedure, but claims that the surgeon who performed the surgery should never have let her go under the knife.

In a horrific clip posted to her own explicit Twitter account, Ms. Anderson shows off her infected chest.

A stream of yellow-green pus can be seen flowing from a hole where her nipple used to be.

While sitting in a field with her dog, Mrs. Anderson presses on her chest, slowly letting more of the gooey liquid seep out.

Ms. Anderson previously went under the knife to have the 32JJ silicone implants installed (photo from before the original infection that caused the implant in her left breast to burst out of her chest, taken from her Gofundme page)

“All this is trying to get out,” she says, squeezing.

Ms. Anderson says she can’t sleep because of the open wound because “everything gets wet.”

In even grittier footage posted last month, which MailOnline can’t show, she can be seen naked in a pool of brown fluid oozing from the hole in her bosom.

Her original infection caused the tissue surrounding the implant to become necrotic, causing it to “burst” through the dead skin of her breast.

It left a deflated bag of skin.

Desperate to get her breast repaired, Mrs. Anderson begged her fans for help and put on a… GoFundMe page to undergo reconstructive surgery that raised nearly £11,500, with some of her top fans donating as much as £500.

She eventually decided to go to Belgium for a corrective procedure, making a total of over £15,000.

But she was deeply unhappy with the results, describing her deformed chest as “Bigfoot’s foot” in a separate video, in which she also revealed she was in hospital battling sepsis.

In her latest two-minute video, she even claims that the Belgian surgeon she charged with the reconstruction should have refused to perform the procedure when he saw how damaged her breasts were. However, it is not clear why.

“He should have said, ‘No, I’m not going to operate,'” she said.

Ms Anderson said she is scheduled to have both of her implants completely removed, but added that she was determined to have surgery again in the future.

“I have to take my boobs out and start over,” she said.

“I love having surgery and I’m going to have more surgeries.”