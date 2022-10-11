Porn star and Twitch streamer who broke her BACK in two places set to have metal rod placed in back 

Twitch streamer and porn star Adriana Chechik said she’s ‘scared’ after tweeting that she’ll have surgery to have a metal rod inserted into her back after breaking it in two places at TwitchCon over the weekend.

Chechik, who has 803,000 followers on the streaming platform, celebrated a victory in a foam pugilist duel when she jumped into the pit at a Lenovo Legion booth at the TwitchCon event at the San Diego Convention Center over the weekend.

The OnlyFans star tweeted this morning: ‘Terrified to have surgery right now. Wish me luck!’

Footage showed Chechik, 30, battling his opponent on a three-foot-high platform above the foam cubes, each trying to knock the other off balance in a ‘gladiator game’.

Within seconds, the AVN award-winning performer claimed victory and celebrated with a toe touch before landing in the pit and unable to get up as panicked onlookers are heard shouting that she landed on her tailbone.

Chechik, who has over 3.8 million Instagram followers and 801,000 followers on Twitch, later posted a photo of herself in a hospital gown late Sunday night with the caption: ‘I live here now.’

She had previously updated her fans on Monday that she was able to get her hair washed despite the damage, writing: ‘So I got my hair washed today and holy cow! It was a blessing, the ladies who washed me are seriously my heroes.’

Another streamer, LochVaness, was also injured at Lenovo’s booth on Saturday. She thanked people for their support in a tweet on Monday morning

Both Chechik and streamer Loch Vaness were critical of the lack of safety measures when both were injured in the foam pit.

Vaness tweeted earlier on Tuesday morning: ‘Thank you to everyone who is so kind about everything that happened. Your kind words have helped through all this madness.’

A representative of Lenovo told Kotaku Monday, ‘We are aware of incidents involving TwitchCon guests sustaining injuries in the gladiator game’s soft foam pit at the Lenovo booth. The area has since been closed to further use while we work with event organizers to investigate the incidents.’

A spokesman for the company has yet to respond to a DailyMail.com request for comment.

Lenovo hasn’t tweeted about the incident publicly either – their last tweet was sent out on Sunday to promote the foam pit.

The responses are now composed entirely of people mocking the tech company.

One tweeter joked about the ‘back-breaking work’ it took to ban anyone who criticized them after the injuries.

Another wrote that they will ‘never buy Lenovo products again’.

A third asked if they had bothered to let anyone know that there was no “padding” under the foam bricks.

In a series of tweets, Chechik attacked the Lenovo Legion for keeping the booth open after another attendee said they were injured the day before.

Video captured the moment Chechik landed and struggled to move.

‘You are good?’ a man can be heard asking.

“I can’t get up,” Chechik replied as the crowd stared at her. Several people then rushed to her care as she struggled to move.

“No, no, she’s fine,” a female speaker was heard joking in the background, unaware of the severity of Chechik’s injuries.

‘She landed on her coccyx,’ another man can be heard telling the doctor.

In a series of tweets, the influencer called out the stand’s operator Lenovo Legion for their ‘carelessness’ in allowing the foam pit to remain open after a person previously claimed to be injured.

‘Why did @LenovoLegion here say you can dive in?’ she wrote while attaching a video from the company of the two booth announcers describing the fight between two men.

Porn star Adriana Chechik has to have a rod inserted into her back after she broke it while jumping on concrete covered in foam cubes

Chechik (right) is seen with her competitor minutes before she broke her back after slamming into the foam pit. The influencer participated in the risky activity hosted by Lenovo Legion

Footage showed Chechik and her opponent battling it out with foam pugil sticks on a three-foot platform

Chechik cheered at the crowd in front of her as her opponent lay defeated. The adult star cheered and prepared to perform a toe touch

Within seconds, Chechik can be seen landing on his tailbone

Chechik struggled to get up while others rushed to call the doctor. She was seen cowering in pain

Chechik later posted a photo of himself in a hospital gown late Sunday night

‘They set up the pit another day after the first person hurt their foot and ankle badly enough to leave #twitchcon in a brace. Several people were injured and they kept the pit open, said jump in the prey first.’

Participants had to sign a waiver before participating in the activity.

Chechik recalled the moments she remained still as medics rushed to get her out of the foam pit.

‘Special shout out to the random off-work EMT who made the workers at the booth realize how badly I was hurt and got them to keep me still and calm me down until others got there. U rly kept me from crying badly.’

She later added: ‘Last night was horrible, the pain I had felt like I’d rather die. This is going to be bullshit.’

‘I broke my back in two places and will have surgery to insert a meter stick as a support today. Send your support. When it rains, it pours, and I’m definitely feeling the rain right now.’

Chechik has been very open about his injuries on Twitter, criticizing Lenovo Legion for continuing the risky activity despite another person having previously been injured the day before

LochVaness posted a video of herself in the same foam booth battling her opponent before jumping into the pit after the win. Instead of slamming Lenovo, she took a swipe at Twitch.

“I will never be able to trust @Twitch at another event in my life,” she later wrote on Twitter, sharing a video of how she sustained her injuries.

‘Here’s how I dislocated my knee and sprained my ankle at their Lenovo Legion booth.’

LochVaness can be seen jumping into the pit and quickly dropping his jaw before the video cuts out.

She was briefly hospitalized before doctors said she didn’t break any major bones.

The streamer later posted a photo of her ankle, which was iced and swollen, on Sunday with the caption: “This is NOT how I wanted to spend Twitchcon Day 3.”

The streamer shared a video of the horrific incident on Twitter. Instead of slamming Lenovo, she took a swipe at Twitch

The streamer can be seen leaping into the foam and at that moment her jaw dropped from her injury

LochVaness spent day three of the event lying down with his sprained foot iced

I will never be able to trust @Ryk at another rally in my entire life.

Here’s how I sprained my knee and sprained my ankle at their Lenovo Legion booth: pic.twitter.com/uZjfkgRyWr — LochVaness | TWITCHCON (@loch_vaness) 10 October 2022

Many were outraged after the two incidents took place at this weekend’s convention, especially after Twitch failed to shut down Lenovo’s booth following LochVaness’ injury.

‘Holy ** waiver or not, it’s irresponsible as shit to not have proper protection on the floor,’ one person wrote on Twitter.

‘Terribly upsetting,’ wrote another. ‘I hope they all recover well.’

‘The group is a negligent act, period. Foam blocks on concrete? They’re lucky someone didn’t fall head first, said another.

One person said they received minor injuries from the pit.

“Can confirm the pit was a bit shallow – I hit my knee pretty hard but not seriously the first time I was knocked off a podium,” one person wrote. “So many people deliberately diving into the foam pit, which was particularly worrying.”

Twitch did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com for comment.