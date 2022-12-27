Porn Site Founder Accused of California Sex Trafficking Trapped in Spain

SAN DIEGO — The founder of a California-based porn empire that forced young women to film adult videos has been arrested in Spain three years after he went on the run while facing federal sex trafficking charges, the FBI announced.

Michael James Pratt was on the FBI’s ten most wanted list. Spanish National Police arrested him on Wednesday in Madrid, the FBI’s San Diego field office said in a statement Thursday.

Pratt, originally from New Zealand, will remain in custody in Spain pending extradition to San Diego to face charges of sex trafficking and sex trafficking of a minor, production of child pornography and conspiracy to launder money.

Pratt, 40, founded the now-defunct GirlsDoPorn website in San Diego. In 2019, he and others were charged in San Diego with sex crimes after being the subject of a civil lawsuit by 22 women who claimed they were victims of fraud and breach of contract.

The women said they were given alcohol and marijuana before rushing them into signing a contract, which they were not allowed to read. Some said they were sexually assaulted and reluctantly held in hotel rooms until adult filming ended.

A judge ruled in favor of the women, handing down a $12.7 million judgment against Pratt, Matthew Isaac Wolfe and adult producer and performer Ruben Andre Garcia.

Wolfe, who handled the website’s daily operations, finances, marketing and filming, pleaded guilty this year to a single federal count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. He is awaiting sentencing.

The other co-defendants also pleaded guilty. Garcia was sentenced to 20 years in prison, and cameraman Theodore Gyi received a four-year sentence.

Valorie Moser, a former GirlsDoPorn accountant, also pleaded guilty last year.