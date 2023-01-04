Popyrin leaves ‘cockiness’ behind to reignite career in Adelaide

“It’s huge for me. Honestly, last year I probably wouldn’t have beaten Felix, and this year I beat and supported him,” he said.
“That was the biggest goal, and that’s probably why I came out of the game more nervous than against Felix today, because I knew I really wanted to get behind it.
“I didn’t want this to be a one-off kind of tournament. To be able to do that, and especially from a set-up, is a very good sign for me.”
Successive uncharacteristic Giron errors gave Popyrin the second set, but by then the big standout Australian was already settling into the match.
Both players held on relatively comfortably through the first six games of the final set, but the first point of the next game, off Popyrin’s serve, set him on fire.
He dragged Giron into the net with a drop shot and then seemed to lose the point as he tumbled down to court, only to somehow get a racket for a wide shot from Giron.
Popyrin came into action from then on and was rewarded for his daring play in the greatest moments as he scored the crucial break for a 5-3 lead before taking victory on serve.
Next up is Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka, who knocked out the red hot Dane Holger Rune in the first round.
“It will probably be a similar match to this one, a grind. They’re similar players, I think, but one is left-handed and the other is right-handed,’ Popyrin said.
“They’re not the biggest hitters; they are really solid from the back. I will have to prepare really well for that match.
“I need to get back on the field, get back to work and figure out how to neutralize opponents early in the game and not go to a third set – and not a clutch performance like that.”
