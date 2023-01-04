Popyrin leaves ‘cockiness’ behind to reignite career in Adelaide

“It’s huge for me. Honestly, last year I probably wouldn’t have beaten Felix, and this year I beat and supported him,” he said.

“That was the biggest goal, and that’s probably why I came out of the game more nervous than against Felix today, because I knew I really wanted to get behind it.

“I didn’t want this to be a one-off kind of tournament. To be able to do that, and especially from a set-up, is a very good sign for me.”

Successive uncharacteristic Giron errors gave Popyrin the second set, but by then the big standout Australian was already settling into the match.

Both players held on relatively comfortably through the first six games of the final set, but the first point of the next game, off Popyrin’s serve, set him on fire.