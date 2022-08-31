Popular singer Nirvair Singh killed in a horror crash in Melbourne

<!–

A beloved father of two who came to Australia for a better life and pursued his singing career, is remembered as a talented performer and beautiful soul after he was killed in a horror crash.

Police said Nirvair Singh was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was tragically killed in a horrific three-vehicle collision in northwestern Melbourne on Tuesday.

It is alleged that a car was driven erratically in the area before hitting two vehicles in Diggers Rest.

A man and a woman were arrested at the scene and are in hospital under police guard. No charges have been filed.

Mr Singh’s death has shocked the Indian community and loved ones back home in Kurali.

Nirvair Singh (pictured) moved from India to Australia to pursue a career as a singer

He moved to Australia nine years ago for a better life and to pursue his promising singing career.

His death has sparked a deluge of tributes from shocked friends.

“Sad and shocking news for the community. You went too early. May his pure soul RIP.’ Harpreet Singh Marwaha posted.

He told the Herald Sun: “He was a very dear friend and a nice person.

“He always had a smile on his face and was ready to help anyone in need.”

Gagan Shorey paid tribute to the beautiful soul of Mr Singh.

“May God protect his young, beautiful soul and give his family and friends the courage to go through this incredibly difficult time,” he wrote.

Father of two Nirvair Singh was tragically killed in horror collision in north-west Melbourne

Sumit Khurmi added: ‘Gone too soon. May God give your loved ones courage to get through this difficult time.

Another man recalled meeting Mr Singh at a recent badminton tournament.

“Never knew this would be the last time to see him,” he wrote.

Mr Singh gained fame with the song Tere Bina from the album My Turn.

Other hits include Darda a Dil, Je Russgi, Ferrari Dream and Hikk Thok Ke, a 2018 duet with Gurlez Akhtar.

Nirvair Singh (pictured) is remembered as a kind person with a beautiful soul

Fellow Punjabi singers have also paid tribute, including Gagan Sandhu Kokri, who has also worked on the album My Turn.

“Your song was the best song on our My Turn album, which started our careers with all of us,” he wrote.

“You were a very good person and your departure came as a shock to everyone in Melbourne. RIP brother.’

The driver of the third car involved in the collision was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A Walloon man, 23, and a Sunbury woman, 26, who were arrested at the scene, are still in hospital under police guard.

The police investigation into the cause of the accident continues.

Anyone with information, dashcam or camera surveillance is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.