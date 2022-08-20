Poppy Delevingne stands out in a fluorescent yellow top during boat ride with pal Jordan Barrett

<!–

Poppy Delevingne appeared in good spirits on Friday as she enjoyed a boat trip with boyfriend Jordan Barrett in Formentera, Spain.

The 36-year-old model stood out in a fluorescent yellow top that she wore over bikini bottoms.

She was barefoot as she stepped into the water to board the small speedboat, carrying a beige shoulder bag.

She opted for a natural makeup look under stylish round sunglasses, while styling her blonde locks in beach waves.

Australian model Jordan followed closely, cutting a casual figure in a black t-shirt and blue shorts.

They were joined by several other friends as Poppy continued her sun-filled vacation after celebrating her sister Cara’s 30th birthday last week.

Following her divorce from husband James Cook earlier this year after eight years of marriage, she is reportedly dating best friend Ty Wood, the son of Rolling Stone star Ronnie and his ex-wife Jo.

The pair have been close since childhood and share the same social circle of celebrities including Sienna Miller and Rita Ora.

They are often seen hanging out in front of cameras, staring into each other’s eyes and wrapping their arms around each other.

Their friendship was cemented in 2019 when Poppy and her sister agreed to become the celebrities of Ty’s ocean conservation charity Project Zero.

According to a source there, friendship turned into affection for Ty around this time.

So Ty, who previously dated model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and pop star Ora, had to patiently wait for James and Poppy to officially break up, which they did when she left the marital home in January. Ty, 38, hasn’t had a girlfriend in three years.

A source told The Daily Mail: ‘Ty was slowly starting to realize that his feelings for Poppy were changing a while back. He hasn’t been this happy since Rosie, and his mother Jo is overjoyed for him.

‘Who wouldn’t be happy for him? He has fallen in love with his best friend – and she seems to feel the same. Ty and Poppy’s love for each other has been hidden in plain sight for years. Even they didn’t notice.’